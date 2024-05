Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away in Karachi

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain died in Karachi on Sunday after a prolonged illness, his daughter Tazeen Hussain said. He was 83 years old. He was being treated in a private hospital. Hussain is survived by two daughters and a son. Hussain was born on September 18, 1940, Pakistan Television (PTV) said in a social media post on X. He studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and began his artistic career in the 1960s. His popular plays include Bandish, I am bitter, Hawaiian And Parachaiyan. Popular films include Chirag Jalta Raha, Gumnaam, BaaghiAnd Actor in law. Actor Talat Hussain has shown his acting prowess not only on television and stage but also in cinema. In 1961, he made his film debut with Fazal Karim Fazlis' film Chirag Chalta Raha, where he played the role of actress Deeba's younger brother. This film also starred renowned actors Muhammad Ali, Zeba and Kamal Irani. Hussain then worked alongside Muhammad Ali and Zeba in Shabab Kiranvis' film Insaan Aur Aadmi. In this film, a song titled Humne Tumse Pyar Kiya Hai was recorded in the voice of famous comedian Rangila. Hussain also delivered an impressive performance as a lawyer in the Indian film Souten Ki Beti. In Pakistan, he acted in many other films including Halchal. The late senior producer of Radio Pakistan, Qamar Jamil, played a crucial role in Hussain's professional training. During this era, those who learned the nuances of dubbing on public television often went on to become actors. Hussain then received formal training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. After completing his studies, he returned to Pakistan and started showing his acting prowess in PTV dramas. He appeared in several popular television series during the 1970s and 1980s, most notably in the hit drama Shaheen where he played the character of a priest, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Hussain has worked in several foreign television series, including the TV series Traffik and Channel Four's Family Pride in the United Kingdom. In 2006 he won the Amanda Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Norwegian Import-Export Film. He also made an appearance in Jinnah (1998 film). Condolences Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was saddened to learn of Hussain's death. In a statement shared by PTV on social media, he said Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogues were widely praised. It is his acting and talent that have earned him a fan base across the world, he said, adding that the actors' services for PTV, theatre, films and radio would always remain in memories. A void after his death can never be filled, Prime Minister Shehbaz said and prayed for the soul of the deceased. More soon

