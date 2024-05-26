Chris Pratt spent his first $75,000 Hollywood paycheck very quickly

Chris Pratt may no longer have to worry about money, but he still remembers the shock of losing his first Hollywood paycheck.

“The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?'” Pratt, who once lived in a van on Maui, said during SiruisXM Rock in the morning on Friday May 24. “I mean, you know, I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got, I remember, was… a TV movie. I got paid $75,000 and I said to myself, “I'll never wait” [tables] Again.”

Pratt, who at one point headlined Marvel's lucrative films guardians of the galaxy franchise, can now earn a big salary to appear in Hollywood blockbusters. However, he explained that he spent his first big salary “very quickly”. “About two months later, I asked myself, 'Where did that money go?' ” “, did he declare. “I went back to Maui, I went to Australia, I traveled the world… It was just a crazy amount of money for me. I could never have imagined earning so much money and it happened very quickly.

Pratt then told the hosts of Rock in the morning that he ended up acquiring financial knowledge.

Related: Chris Pratt's Controversial Moments Over the Years

Chris Pratt has had his share of controversial moments throughout his career. While Pratt has become well known for his role as the lovable Andy on Parks and Recreation, the actor has also raised eyebrows for insensitive comments he's made over the years. In 2020, a meme went viral asking people to choose which Hollywood […]

“I didn’t know what to do with the money,” he said. “It was like if it comes in, I’ll spend it, you know what I mean? It took me a long time to stop and say, “All right, I need to get careful about this.” »

He added: “I have to think: what am I going to do? How am I going to get to the point where if I stop working one day, everything will be okay for me, and my family will be okay?

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

Pratt explained that because Hollywood has surprisingly few “tangible goals” to denote success in the field, he has always had difficulty deciding when he has “made it” as an actor. The old Parks and Recreation The star said her idea of ​​success has changed as her star has grown.

Related: 'Parks and Recreation' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Pawnee forever! The cast of Parks and Recreation filled homes with laughter and love during its seven seasons on NBC, but since the series ended, fans have still been able to see their favorite faces from the group in a slew of comedy projects. huge proportion. Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Adam Scott […]

“If I pay for my lifestyle by playing, that’s success,” he said. “It’s been like this for over 20 years now.” For Pratt, some of his “finally made it” moments include his hometown friends seeing him in a commercial and buying his mother a house. “That’s when I felt like I’d made it,” he said.

Pratt's name rose to the top of the list of box office draws. He plays the role of the titular tabby in The Garfield movie, which hits theaters on Friday May 24 and is currently in competition with the Mad Max following, Angry, be the one who earns the most on the weekend.