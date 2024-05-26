Janhvi Kapoor says every celebrity has a ration card determining their worth among paps: If your price is high, they will search for you | Bollywood News





Although the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor hasn't always garnered attention for his performances, the actor's unfiltered and self-aware nature in interviews has endeared him to many. Never hesitant to call a spade a spade, especially when it comes to her privileges and how the industry works, Janhvi recently revealed that paparazzi get paid for a photo of a star, depending on the popularity of the latter. When asked if the paparazzi actually showed up unannounced or were informed in advance about the stars' schedules, Janhvi said it depended on which star was the center of attention. “Like now, the promotions of my next film Mr and Mrs Mahi are in progress, so they were called to the airport to click my photos. But when there is no promotion of films, when I don't go to filming, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to go the extra mile, and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for each film. photo,” she said in a conversation with The Lallantop. “Every celebrity has some sort of ration card. Their photos sell for a lot of money. If your price is high, they will search for you and track your car. If the price isn't that high, you call the paparazzi. Before Mr. and Mrs. Mahi's promotions started, I would have traveled by plane at least 25-30 times. But the photographers only came five to six times,” she remembers. Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her gratitude to the paparazzi for respecting her request to avoid coming to her gym. “It’s great that they listened to me when I asked them with all my heart to stop coming to my gym. They lovingly accepted the request and stopped coming. I don't want people to see me in my tight gym clothes every day. And when such photos came out, people said that I deliberately presented myself in tight clothes. So I decided it was better to avoid being clicked because I didn’t invite them (the photographers),” she added. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

