North West stars as young Simba in 'The Lion King' live show





North West takes the stage in The Lion King! The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West played the role of young Simba during Disneys The Lion King live concert to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, May 24. North, who was supported by family members in the audience, was pictured beaming on stage while dressed as a lion cub during production as she sang I Just C't Wait to be King from the film animation. West performing as Young Simba during “The Lion King” live event at the Hollywood Bowl on May 24.

Entertainment in London/ SplashNews

The preteen wore a light yellow furry hood and zip-up sweater with matching shorts and furry boots while appearing as young Simba. North was also joined by her co-star Jennifer Hudson on stage during the concert. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) from the performance, North jumped from behind a stack of prop sheets held by the dancers to sing the song. She then walked onto the stage and performed a few dance steps with the dancers, also dressed in costume. North West and Jennifer Hudson on stage during Disney's The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California on May 24.

London Entertainment/SplashNews

Meanwhile, North's mother Kardashian, 43, posted a photo In her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 24, Kardashian opened up about giving North treats to celebrate her stage debut. The photo showed The Lion King-themed cookies, with an icing image of North next to young Simba in icing. The reality star also shared images of flowers that were given to her daughter before the performance on her Instagram Stories, including A bouquet of North's great-grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon and one of Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian posts a photo of The Lion King cookies on her Instagram Stories.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North was announced to join Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary A Live-to-Film Concert , a two-day live event, earlier this month. The concert takes place from May 24 to 25, accompanied by a special set broadcast on Disney+ called The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowlaccording to a press release. Kardashian and West's daughter stars in the production alongside original franchise members Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, newcomers Heather Headley and Lebo M. and Hudson, 42 , as a special guest.

North's parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, supported her at the event.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. North's latest performance comes after performing the song Talking from his father Kanyes new album.Vultures on stage during the rappers Ride hard set in March. The performance came a week after the 10-year-old announced the upcoming release of her debut album.

