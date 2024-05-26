Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today, May 26, 2024: Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc and Other Anime Conquer Netflix's Global Top 10; Chun Woo Hee's K-dramas dominate





Follow all updates here: May 26, 2024 5:21 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift performs The Tortured Poets Department title track for the first time during the Eras tour in Lisbon During the performance, Swift donned a flowy ombré pink halter-neck dress — one of her latest The Eras Tour outfits for the acoustic set. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 5:05 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Piyush Mishra explains why he's glad he didn't play Salman Khan's role in Maine. Pyar Kiya: He couldn't have handled fame Actor Piyush Mishra was in talks with Rajshri Films to play the lead role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), eventually nabbed by Salman Khan. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 4:37 p.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: Indian cinema had a watershed moment at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Is the industry watching? With All We Imagine As Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, it's time to celebrate, but also to reflect on the specific contributions to this honor. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 4:34 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia on Cannes win: 'Inspires a new generation of filmmakers' Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to filmmaker Payal Kapadia for making history with her Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 3:52 p.m. EAST TV News Live Updates: Dalljiet Kaur claims Nikhil Patel refuses to accept their marriage, deletes post from Instagram later Actor Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023, is now accusing him of not agreeing to their marriage. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 3:47 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Ali Fazal Slams FTII for Celebrating Payal Kapadia's Grand Prix Win at Cannes Film Festival: Don't Do It In 2015, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) took disciplinary action against its student Payal Kapadia for leading a student protest. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 3:12 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Finishes Shooting for His Debut Film Stardom and Cuts a Huge Cake. Watch Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently wrapped up shooting for his directorial debut series, Stardom. Watch the video of him celebrating with the cast. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 2:55 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Traces Payal Kapadia's journey from her protest against Gajendra Chauhan at FTII to winning the Grand Prix at Cannes Payal Kapadia, whose film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, was previously sanctioned for protesting against her alma mater, FTII. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 2:52 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals Being Unemployed For 'A Year Now', Says People Finding Work Based On Instagram Followers Ratna Pathak Shah was asked if she thinks that today there is more emphasis on an actor's looks rather than their 'know-how'. She answered in the affirmative. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 2:15 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan flies to Chennai for IPL final between KKR and SRH; Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam also join him. Watch For the trip, Shah Rukh Khan wore a printed hoodie and covered his head while entering the airport. He didn't pose for the paparazzi. Watch videos. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 2:03 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Prabhas-starrer Salaar 2 shelved? Fans Think Creators Reacted With New Photo Is the release of Prasanth Neel's Salaar sequel on hold? Check out the latest photo shared by creators that seems to suggest otherwise. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 12:53 EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Kajal Aggarwal Interview: My risk appetite has reduced after Neil In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Kajal Aggarwal talks about Satyabhama, Indian 2, motherhood and what she is looking forward to. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 12:22 EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Cannes Guard Accused of Racism Against K-Pop Idol YoonA Following Kelly Rowland and Massiel Taveras Incidents After Kelly Rowland Confrontation, Dominican Actress Massiel Taveras and K-Pop Star YoonA Suffer Abuse by Same Security Guard in Cannes Read the full story here May 26, 2024 12:21 EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: Documentaries dominate the 77th Cannes Film Festival With the camera turned on the faces of Lula and Ilie Nastase, the art of the documentary makes a triumphant return to the Cannes Film Festival. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 12:12 EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Is Kiran Raos Laapataa Ladies similar to Ananth Mahadevan's 1999 film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol? This is what he claims Ananth Mahadevan said the confusion and the ghunghatwala (face covered with a veil) shot in Laapataa Ladies were straight out of his film. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 11:18 a.m. EAST Live Web Series News Updates: Netflix's Atypical Family Falls in Ratings as New Korean Crime Thriller Takes Top Spot May 26, 2024 11:11 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: When Sharmin Segal cried after Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn't approve her shot after 30 takes Sharmin Segal, who is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, assisted him on several films before being launched by him in his 2019 production, Malaal. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 10:36 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: All We Imagine, As Light's Payal Kapadia Says, Don't Wait 30 Years To Have Another Indian Film After Winning The Grand Prix Payal Kapadia took to the stage to receive her award for All We Imagine as Light along with actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 10:15 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Drake places first-ever cricket bet worth $2,50,000 on Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL final Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake is betting on Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League final today. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 10:00 a.m. EAST Entertainment News Live Updates: Portuguese Taylor Swift Fan Accidentally Live Streams Boyfriend's Proposal During Love Story: Watch A Taylor Swift fan in Portugal is proposed to during the Love Story at Eras tour, as she streams the event live on social media. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 9:21 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Kapur Congratulate All We Imagine as Light on Grand Prix Win: Crowning Glory All We Imagine as Light marks the directorial debut of Payal Kapadia. Receiving thunderous applause, the film screening received a standing ovation for eight minutes. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 8:38 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: BTS' RM Hints at His Love Life in Right Place, Wrong Person Lyrics; believe it or not but it is RM releases highly anticipated comeback album Right Place, Wrong Person with emotional lyrics that spark breakup rumors and thoughts on past relationships. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 7:36 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez's cryptic warning amid growing Ben Affleck split rumors: 'Don't do it' Jennifer Lopez responds to shared rumors with cryptic message in front of Netflix billboard after recent actions spark speculation Read the full story here May 26, 2024 7:11 a.m. EAST Live TV News Updates: Dance Deewane 4: Nithin and Gaurav win the show, take home trophy and 20 lakh cash prize Talking about his journey in Dance Deewane 4, Gaurav called it amazing and interesting as neither he nor Nithin could understand each other's language. Read the full story here May 26, 2024 6:19 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor claims there is a celebrity ration card for paparazzi: Agar aapki price ho to… Janhvi Kapoor made a surprising revelation about paparaazi culture. She will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Read the full story here

