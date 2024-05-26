Entertainment
Take a poem or song full of (double) meaning
My guest this week on Poetry from Daily Life is Randle Chowning, who lives in Springfield, Missouri. He was born in Howell County, Missouri, and spent the first ten years of his life there. Randle says, “I make no apologies for being 100% Hillbilly. At ten years old, he was already writing songs. Two of his favorite songs are “Whippoorwill” and “My Old Band.” A unique fact about Randle Chowning is that he was the founder of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. ~David L. Harrison
Thoughts from a Retired Songwriter
The late Bob Marley, who is credited with popularizing reggae music around the world, said he believed music was a divine thing. In my opinion, no other art form comes close to music.
Songs in particular can make people laugh or cry, they make you want to dance, they preserve history and influence social change. Songs have the power to transport you to a fantasy or spiritual world. The list of emotional reactions to music is as vast as it is astonishing.
Bob Marley skillfully wrote tunes of social injustice under a strong veil of religious conviction, all performed in the rhythmic and sexual style of Jamaican reggae. This triple whammy could not be ignored! Ideally, a songwriter's poetry and musical abilities should evolve and improve over time. I think a certain level of respect, humility and responsibility must be taken into account when engaging in this endeavor.
I've had the honor and privilege of co-writing songs with people who have gold records on their walls, some with Grammys on their shelves, as well as with strangers. They were all interesting and unusual people. Personally or with others, I have written songs that range from the absurd to the obscene or even prayerful. We often want to come up with sentences that can have a double meaning.
Here's a bluegrass song called Hey Boys that I wrote on my own. First the full lyrics, then I will offer some explanations:
Hi guys
The top of the mountain has your chainsaw team
Come at five o'clock and let yourself go
Not a drop until the last one falls
Where the buck stops, find us skidding logs
Chorus
Hey boys, meet me in town
The devil won't have us when the sun goes down
Hey boys, take another ride
The devil won't have us when the sun goes down
Bank to bank, meter by meter
From door to door you can see our brand
We may be poor but we were strong
We built the ground you stand on
Repeat the chorus
In Jerusalem there lived a carpenter
I'm not like him but I work
In God's woods where the darlings play
Make me a good pine box one day
Repeat the chorus
At the forefront, “breaking free” not only means finishing your day and leaving, it also means being relaxed and working smoothly, as opposed to starting stiff and slow in the morning. Second line, first verse, “not a drop until the last one falls”, the last tree hits the ground and a reminder that whiskey and chainsaws don't mix. Third line, first verse, “where the money stops”, it is both money and a deer. “Log skidder” refers to a machine known as a log skidder, similar to a tow truck that pulls logs to load them for the trip to the mill. In the refrain “the devil won't have us,” these guys or gals don't fear being damned for partying as they walk away from a difficult and dangerous occupation.
First line, second verse, “yard by yard,” meaning you can see it in your backyard privacy fence or in a yard or lumberyard.
In the last verse, the carpenter who lived in Jerusalem should be obvious. “Where the darlings play,” I mean people. If you're thinking of fawns, cool! “Good pine box”, a coffin of course. It should be noted that logging is highly regulated and thinning of mature trees contributes to the forest ecosystem and is a sustainable resource.
Songwriting is an equal opportunity sport. It is not necessary to know how to play an instrument. It brought me a lot of satisfaction and contentment. I didn't make a fortune but I was rewarded in many other ways. For those who would like to try it, good luck and best wishes.
Randle Chowning is currently writing an autobiography and says he is more or less retired from music. Despite this, he has more than a dozen CDs and a live video compilation. For those interested, contact[email protected].
|
