First impression of The Great Indian Kapil Show 9th episode: Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan may be forever young, but Kapil Sharmas jokes are getting old | Bollywood News





No, it wasn't Kapil Sharma or Sunil Grover who stole the show in the 9th episode of The Great Indian Kapil Showit was Archana Puran Singh. Why do you ask? Because she single-handedly added a bit of cacophony, even humor, to the episode by laughing out loud at the comedian and his team's terrible and unfunny jokes throughout its 40-minute runtime. Worse still, the show's guests, Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan, quickly realized that they too had to join Archana and try to make the episode acceptable to the audience. The episode began with a promising skit in which Anil, known for his versatility, attempts to take over Kapil's show. Meanwhile, Farah expresses her intention to overthrow Archana from her throne. One might have expected this interesting scenario to result in some amusing banter between the host and his guests, but it was abruptly interrupted, leaving a sour taste like that of a poorly mixed cocktail. This was followed by some predictable jokes about Anil Kapoor's refusal to age and his constant need for praise. Guests shared their personal experiences working together on various films and how they both ended up calling themselves “Papaji,” inspired by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s self-described term. During the conversation, Chunky Panday emerged as the 'stingiest person' in the film industry. Farah called him to ask if he could lend her Rs 500, but he cleverly dodged the request. Although this chatter between the guests and Kapil had the potential to be humorous, the novelty quickly wore off as the best parts of these conversations had already been revealed in the trailer, leaving nothing new for the episode. After that conversation, which lasted about 12 minutes, it was up to Kapil and his team to take over, and boy if they failed. Sunil Grover, usually the lifeline of each episode, appeared as Engineer Chumbak with his usual quest to find a wife, this time eyeing Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Obviously, he left without a wife, but unfortunately, he also left without a laugh. After this boring segment, Rajeev Thakur took the stage, only to become the butt of jokes from the guests and the audience. Instead of doing a skit, he stood there to be ridiculed. At one point, Anil Kapoor even lightly reprimanded him for a sexist joke about Archana, saying, “This joke has been made 150 times. Break a new one. This comment could just as easily have been directed at the entire show. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda also tried to raise laughs with their skit on Farah Khan's iconic choreography for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. But by this point, the mind was so disengaged from this disconnected comedy that it could no longer register anything, even when Kapil Sharma sang the Italian folk song “Bella Ciao” on his Indian comedy show. For what? What? You can watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

