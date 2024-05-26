Columbia author Jeffrey Haskey-Valerius publishes his first novel

Sometimes inspiration takes a path that you naturally understand or expect. And sometimes the muses suddenly stop, bend their bodies, make you chase in a completely different direction.

Planning to write a new poem, Jeffrey Haskey-Valerius put pen to paper. But the creativity began to run rampant, with characters and plot elements presenting themselves. Faithfully applying himself to this surprising turning point for five years, he left with his first novel.

“The Eye of the Cyclops” published via NineStar Press last month, both fulfilling and expanding the writing world the Columbia author has built for herself.

How the act of writing shaped the author's future

A Cincinnati native, Haskey-Valerius studied fiction writing at Columbia College in Chicago before eventually emigrating to Columbia with her husband about four years ago. In high school, he didn't see or even recognize the viability of writing as a path, until a friend introduced him to the notion of specialization on the page.

A seemingly natural gift and means of self-expression, writing became the center of his life.

“It was something I always came back to do when I felt a little lost,” Haskey-Valerius said.

Poetry, he says, clearly attracted him, and to date he has published moving, lively verse in journals such as Rust + Moth and Eastern Iowa Review. Prose also asserted itself, as evidenced by the short articles published by Belmont Story Review and Iron Horse Literary Review.

The question that animated the poem, which would not be a poem, was both incredibly physical and metaphysical in nature: what if a person could reach through their eyes to find a “long-buried memory?” Haskey-Valerius said.

As the romance synapses fired, he worried about factors like capacity and commitment. With encouragement from his husband and various kinds of field manuals to consult, he continued on his way.

Haskey-Valerius revisited favorite books such as “The Giver” and “Catcher in the Rye” as well as more recent texts like Adam Silvera's “They Both Die at the End” and Aiden Thomas' “Cemetery Boys” to internalize the three-act structure, and to fully understand what it takes to create satisfying character arcs while investing in each character's individual voice, he said.

See the world through Henry's eyes

Expanding on his initial vision, Haskey-Valerius designed a world in which a giant corporation promises great incentives to people willing to give up one of their eyes for the company's own elusive ends.

Henry, the novel's protagonist, is “a really lost and anxious boy and he overthinks everything,” its author said. Shackled by the shame and disappointment stemming from his place in the family business, Henry must accept his guilt and resolve whatever is tormenting him, Haskey-Valerius added.

Living in Henry's head, the reader will experience a lyrical way of thinking, the author is not exactly saying poetry, but a poet's way of approaching the world.

And as Henry journeys through his own story in a perilous world, readers will encounter dramatic interpretations of our world's concerns like poverty, health care inequity, and homelessness. Haskey-Valerius wanted the prose to shine beams of light on “underserved communities” as only literature can, he said.

The novel cares deeply about both the queer main characters and their mental health. Writing candidly about Henry's inner world is a gesture on the author's part toward a younger version of himself, who would have appreciated who necessary read stories acknowledging the realities of mental health, he said.

A vision towards the future

Beyond the eye-catcher, Henry's sister's missing eye, the cover of Haskey-Valerius' debut novel contains a tantalizing tidbit: This surprise debut novel is not the end of this particular story .

As he revised the book, more and more social and cultural elements presented themselves to the author. He once again followed inspiration into a second book in progress and a possible trilogy.

In writing “The Eye of the Cyclops,” Haskey-Valerius faced fears and dreams; he did not want to abandon the second by giving in to the first. His dedication and leading voices of support have kept him in this creative work.

“I didn't want to give up, because I knew that if I gave up, even if I took a break for more than a few days, I would never go back. I really held myself accountable, and I had my husband also holds responsible,” he said.

“The Cyclops' Eye” is available through Columbia's Skylark Bookstore, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop.org and other retailers. Learn more about the author at https://www.jeffreyhaskey-valerius.com/.

Aarik Danielsen is the Tribune's features and culture editor. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.He is on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.