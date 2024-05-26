Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa update; Ranveer Singh's priceless reaction to Deepika Padukone's new PICS





Get ready for the exciting list of all the top news stories that have been buzzing throughout this week as we enter the last Sunday of May 2024. FromPinkvilla shares exclusive update on Jee Le Zaraa from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Ranveer Singh reacting to Deepika Padukone's new photos; See the list of important news below. Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week 1. Exclusive Update on Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Jee Katrina Kaif's Le Zaraa Pinkvilla has learned that Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif is back on track. “The film was shelved due to date issues and was not completely canceled as it is a pet project of all stakeholders, from the producers to the writers and directors. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project, a source close to the development revealed. 2. Ranveer Singh's priceless reaction to Deepika Padukone's recent photos Taking to Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh shared photos of his wife and mom-to-be, Deepika Padukone flaunting an adorable yellow dress. In the first photo, Ranveer called Deepika his sunshine. In the second photo, Singh can be seen gushing over his ladylove as he wrote, “Uff, Kya Karun Mai, Marr Jau? For the third photo, Ranveer sets major couple goals while protecting his love from the evil eye, mentioning 'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Mooh Kala'. Advertisement



3.Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their first child, a baby boy Actress Yami Gauta and filmmaker Aditya Dhar released a collaborative post on their Instagram account to announce the arrival of their beloved son whom they named, Vedavid. The note on the photo read: We are delighted to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Kind regards, Yami and Aditya. 4.Sanjay Dutt leaves Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanjay Duttha has left Akshay Kumar's adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle due to health issues. A source close to the development revealed to us that the actor shot for the film for just one day in Madh Island. Although several reports claim that he filmed for 15 days, in reality it was only one day of filming. The source also revealed that his character had a lot of action in the film, so he decided to step down, considering his health condition. problems. 5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will take place from May 28 to 30. The Ambani family will host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise covering a distance of 4,380 km in three days and will depart from Italy. towards the south of France. 6.Payal Kapadias All We Imagine As Light wins the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. On May 25, the international film festival concluded with Indians winning the second highest award of the festival. Making an official announcement, the X of the Cannes Film Festival wrote, The Grand Prize is awarded to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA. (sic) 7. Preity Zinta and Aditi Rao Hydari make stunning appearances at Cannes 2024 Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Aditi Rao Hydari recently made heads turn with their landmark appearances at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Veer-Zaraa actress chose a sparkling white dress for the first day and wore a glittery pink saree on the second day. On the other hand, the Heeramandi star chose a stunning white and black dress. Their outfits were surely unique and received a lot of love on social media. READ ALSO : Remember Preity Zinta's little co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shiv and Gia from Kal Ho Naa Ho? This is what they look like now

