Why JK Simmons Didn't Want Her Daughter to Become a Child Actor (Exclusive)

JK Simmons and Michelle Schumacher's daughter Olivia followed her parents into show business, but it wasn't something they encouraged when she was younger.

Growing up in Los Angeles, she had classmates, kids who were launching careers at age 12 or 5 or whatever, Simmons, 69, tells PEOPLE. Michelle and I both knew it just wasn't our desire to take her to professional auditions when she was in seventh grade.

Nonetheless, Olivia, 22, who stars with her 69-year-old Oscar-winning father in the new film You can't run foreverco-written and directed by Schumacher, 57 years old was interested in cinema.

I grew up visiting them on sets and everything, and I was always really excited every time I got to do that,” recalls Olivia, who became seriously interested when she was in middle school.

Olivia Simmons and Fernanda Urrejola in “You Can't Run Forever.”

When she announced that it was a serious goal of hers in life, it was somewhat of a coincidence with all the attention I was getting. Whiplashsays Simmons, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2015 for playing an abusive music teacher in the drama starring Miles Teller.

We were a little worried that she thought being an actor meant being on a red carpet and having someone hand you a trophy all the time,” he continues.

Olivia remembers their hesitation. They actually didn't want me to be an actor for a while because they both know how hard it is, and they didn't want me to think it would be an automatically easy thing, she says.

Simmons says his daughter has the acting gene, but he also encouraged her to make sure she does what she loves.

Olivia Simmons, JK Simmons, Michelle Schumacher and Joe Simmons in New York in May

An actor's job is to seek attention, Olivia says. So it's something that you kind of have to fight, and you have to know that you're doing it for the right reasons and not for fame or attention, and that you're just doing it because you love it so much .

She is not the only child to pursue her passion. The couple's son, Joe, 25, is a musician and composer who composed the music for You can't run forever, a thriller about a man (Simmons) who breaks down and goes on a killing spree.

He started playing the piano at the age of 6 and eventually mastered other instruments, such as the electric bass.

The New York University graduate began writing music when he was a teenager, and his mother noticed. When she was filming the 2017 film I am not here (also starring Simmons and, in a minor role, Olivia), she hired him to write a piano piece that appears in the film.

He was still in high school, Schumacher remembers. Overnight, he wrote the play. He says, okay, here. I need to do my homework.

For Joe, it was an eye-opening moment: I thought, Oh, this is fun. I love writing music. And I could get paid.

You can't run forever is in select theaters and available on demand now.

