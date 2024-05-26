Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain dies at 83 | World News





Karachi's Talat Hussain, one of Pakistan's most accomplished and celebrated actors, died at a private hospital on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 83 years old. Pakistani actor Talat Hussain dies at 83 A veteran of radio, television, theater and cinema, Hussain was known for serials such as 'Bandish', 'Karwaan', 'Hawain' and 'Parchaiyan' as well as the films 'Chiragh Jalta Raha,' Gumnaam”, “Actor in Law” and the Indian film “Sauten Ki Beti”. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Chairman Ahmed Shah confirmed the news of Hussain's death, adding that the actor had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for a long time. “An acclaimed actor like Talat Hussain was born after centuries,” he said. Hussain, born in Delhi, was famous for his baritone voice and unique acting style, which also won him the Pride of Performance Award, Pakistan's highest national literary award given to its citizens, in 1982, and Sitara -i-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third highest national literary honor. honor and civilian award in the country, in 2021. Tributes and condolences poured in from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, provincial chief ministers and other notable personalities who said a legend of Pakistan's entertainment industry had passed away . “His services to Pakistani television, theatre, cinema and radio will always be remembered. The void left by his death can never be filled,” Prime Minister Sharif said. Actor Adnan Siddiqui said Hussain's death was a personal loss. “He was there not as a co-actor but as a guiding force when I did my very first play, Khwabon Ki Zanjir. Another one of the departed greats,” Siddiqui wrote on X. “Legendary Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passed away in #Karachi. Inna lilllahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon. He was an actor par excellence and an institution. You will miss Talat sb,” filmmaker Furqan T. Siddiqui said on the microblogging site . Hussain, who started working in 1960 at state broadcaster PTV, studied at the famous Academy of Music and Drama in London. He also worked for a time for the British Broadcasting Corporation in London. In 2006 he received the Amanda Award, also known as the Scandinavian Oscar, for the Norwegian film “Import-Eksport” and the Nigar Award in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor in the film “Miss Bangkok “. According to Pakistani media, Hussain is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

