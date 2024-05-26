HBO's 'Sympathizer' Shows Hollywood Has Come a Long Way

I haven't been this jealous in a long time, even though I look an auteur director who knows everything torture yet another Hollywood movie about the Vietnam War. You know, the kind of stereotypical peasants in conical straw hats who get yelled at and shot at, and the hackneyed American soldiers, full of fear and drugs, who blow everything up. At least this movie doesn't have an overused prostitute archetype selling the line “I've loved you for a long time.”

What I'm actually looking at is Episode 4 of the HBO miniseries “The Sympathizer”, based on Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. True to the book, the series about a half-French, half-Vietnamese spy is a biting commentary on American literature and films about the Vietnam War. Also true to the book, the mini-series does not spare us, the Vietnamese, either. There is a lot of hypocritical guilt on both sides.

Why am I jealous?

“The Sympathizer” stars Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh, but its cast is predominantly Vietnamese and speaks real Vietnamese lines that appear in English subtitles throughout the series' seven episodes, with the finale airing Sunday. That's quite a far cry from what the Hollywood box office numbers dictated when I was starring in a movie about the Vietnam War.

“The novel about the Great Vietnam War was not written by an American”

Thirty years ago, I had 15 minutes of lines in “Heaven and earth“, even a scene with Tommy Lee Jones. At the time, American audiences had no appetite for subtitled films. When we Vietnamese actors spoke our lines with other Vietnamese characters, we spoke American English instead of Vietnamese When we spoke However, for the American characters, we had to speak Pidgin English.

As an 8-year-old who came here with my family at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975 and grew up in Phoenix before becoming a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, it was awkward to say the least. .

It's a different story for the cast of “The Sympathizer.”

“We had a whole team responsible for translating the dialogues and subtitles,” Susan Downey, who along with her husband are also executive producers of the HBO show, said in an email. “Don McKellar, the producers and our postal service would work with this team to ensure that the actual meaning or feeling behind the Vietnamese line was the same or as close as possible to the meaning and feeling of the English translation, even if the translation is not always word for word.

Oliver emailed me: “I think 'The Sympathizer' is good, but I hope the community doesn't forget the work we did.”

How can we forget what Oliver Stone did for our community? When I first read his script for “Heaven and Earth,” I cried. In the 1990s, when Asians in general, let alone Vietnamese Americans, almost never saw themselves represented on television or the big screen, Oliver amplified the story of a young village girl who allegedly must have remained invisible to history.

“You are my Kim”:How I landed a Hollywood film and started a family “Heaven and Earth”

Oliver based his 1993 film on Memoirs of Le Ly Hayslip recounting his childhood in central Vietnam. Because her village was wedged between communist North Vietnam and Washington-backed South Vietnam, she became a teenage Viet Cong guerrilla, then a surviving entrepreneur, and finally a widow and philanthropist in California.

Coincidentally, Le Ly, a big sister to me since we met while filming “Heaven and Earth,” introduced me to Viet Thanh Nguyen via email in 2017 after the New York Times published her column with the title “The Great Vietnam War novel was not written by an American“.

In his chronicle, the Associate Professor at the University of Southern California wrote of Le Ly: “I came across his book while a student at Berkeley in the early 1990s. It moved me deeply, not only because it was a gripping memoir, but also because that it was one of the few books in English written by a writer. Vietnamese writer. (Co-written, in his case, with Jay Wurts.)”

Nguyen's column was published a year after he won the Pulitzer in fiction for “The Sympathizer.” attract Hollywood interest.

USC professor becomes Hollywood producer

Last month, after the premiere of the HBO miniseries, I wrote about “Sympathizer” co-star Kieu Chinh, the Vietnamese movie star of my childhood, even in America. Wanting a quote from Nguyen, who is also one of the show's executive producers, I emailed him. He did not disappoint and replied: Kieu Chinh is a legend of Vietnamese cinema and popular culture.

This month, I finally met Nguyen in person in Washington, D.C., at a small dinner before his Q&A session at the Smithsonian on adapt his book to the cinema. Greeting me, the professor-turned-producer smiled and told me it was nice of me to pay tribute to Kieu Chinh, whom he called “a hustler.”

I immediately knew this was a compliment and we were amazed that at the age of 86, Kieu Chin is still working so hard in an industry as cutthroat as Hollywood. The cinema legend still loves his job.

Beyond “M*A*S*H” and “Joy Luck Club”:From 'Homeless Among the Clouds' to His Collaboration with Robert Downey Jr., Kieu Chinh Continues

Lucky for my husband and I that we met Nguyen in a small group. That evening at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, the auditorium was filled with people who had lots of questions. The Q&A session was co-presented with the Vietnamese society and moderated by Sylvia Chong, associate professor at the University of Virginia and author of “Oriental obscene: violence and racial fantasies during the Vietnamese era“.

The event attracted diplomats, movie buffs and young Vietnamese Americans working on their own writing and film projects.

One question struck me, from an elderly Vietnamese gentleman who asked in English: “You lived in Hollywood as the United States Department of Information and now you have 'friended' Hollywood.” How good do you think the Vietnamese (miniseries) is?”

Even though the interrogator sat in front and most of the audience couldn't see him, you could hear the twinkle in his voice. We in the audience laughed and then applauded at his question.

Viet Thanh Nguyencharming and unflappable all night, replied: “I realize I'm living in a contradiction on many levels. I was going to make an appearance (for 'The Sympathizer') and I said (co-showrunner) Park Chan-wook, listen, I want to blow myself up. I want you to blow me up during filming because I deserve it as someone who sold their tickets in Hollywood.”

“You express it in a much nicer way,” Nguyen told the older Vietnamese researcher. “But I think I have to give Hollywood some credit. Hollywood has changed. Hollywood is not exactly the same as it was in the 1970s, which is satirized in novels and in TV series.”

“At every moment I expected the worst and at every moment Hollywood surprised me. And I think it's because we put together the right team of collaborators. I gave the book to my collaborators at HBO and A24 and I thought it was worth the risk,” Nguyen said.

“The novel is a lever to make certain things happen in the world and it was successful and it sold a lot of copies and then we have a television series. And I hope that the television series can be a lever, with all its flaws, to hope to move the world a little more so that the next Vietnamese and Asian-American production that comes out of Hollywood has even more stories, more opportunities for actors and providers.

It was Nguyen's turn to tease the audience: “The thing is, like Claude, the CIA agent, said in the first episode, it's humid in here; you have to get on with it. And This is what it’s like to work in Hollywood.” “.

Thuan Le Elston, USA TODAY opinion editorSee you at the altar: From Vietnam to Virginia“.