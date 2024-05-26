Nicki Minajs concert in England postponed after Dutch authorities detain marijuana





MANCHESTER, England — Nicki Minaj's Manchester concert scheduled for Saturday night was postponed after Dutch police discovered marijuana in her bags as she prepared to leave the country. Promoter Live Nation said the show would be postponed and tickets would be honored. “Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue for tonight's show to take place, today's events have made that impossible,” the promoter said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused. » Minaj tweeted earlier Saturday that she was arrested at Amsterdam airport as she prepared to board a plane for the concert in Manchester. Police told her they found marijuana in her bags and it would have to be weighed, she tweeted. Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational purposes. Robert Van Kapel, a spokesman for the Dutch military police, said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs”. He did not identify the woman or provide details about the type of drug in question. Police later tweeted that they had fined the woman and released her. Minaj, 41, tweeted that she thought the police just wanted to make her late for her concert in Manchester. “I told you, it’s to try to make me late so they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a sickness. You know the rest,” Minaj tweeted. His representatives did not immediately respond to messages Saturday. The Trinidadian-born rapper is best known for her hits “Super Freaky Girl,” “Anaconda,” and “Starships.” She has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards during her career. The Manchester concert is part of her 'Pink Friday 2' tour, which includes stops in Paris, Poland, Germany, Romania and Switzerland. Associated Press journalists Michael Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, and Sian Watson in Cannes, France, contributed to this report.

