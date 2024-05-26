Jason Shah recalls working with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan and says Mr. Perfectionist kept asking for more takes while the director said we got the picture | Bollywood News





While enjoying the success of his recently released streaming series Constitution: The Diamond BazaarDirected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Jason Shah recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled working with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan in the period action-adventure film. Thugs from Hindostan (2018). Mentioning that he accepted the film, even though the role offered to him was not “meaty”, as it would give him the opportunity to work with the “Mr. Perfectionist”, Jason said Zoom“It was a fantastic experience for me because I got to sit across from him the whole day. He’s Aamir Khan, not just another actor you meet. “It was wonderful to see him so immersed in his character. I don't think I was in his space. He was only miles away from everyone. And his perfectionist side… I remember this one shot: I was watching with glasses and he kept asking the director for a reshoot. Even though the director said, “I think we made it,” he kept asking for “one more.” Aamir being Aamir,” Jason said with a laugh. Helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan had high expectations due to its star cast, including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. With an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film opened to negative reviews from critics and audiences, ending with a worldwide gross of only Rs 327.51 crore. Giving Thugs of Hindostan one star out of five, Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express wrote in his review of the film, “Not only do you end up reprising films, scenes and references from the past, but you find yourself struggling with obsolescence and boredom.” Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

