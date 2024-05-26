



Image Instagrammed by Hania Aamir. (courtesy of HaniaAamir) New Delhi: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is reportedly dating singer-rapper Badshah, recently fueled the conversation once again with her only response. During a conversation with BBC Asia Network, Hania was asked about the song she is currently obsessed with. Among all the songs she named God Damn by Badshah, Hiten and Karan Aujla. The host said she sparked more speculation by saying that. To this, Hania laughed and replied, “No, it's a great song. I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was, I would be far away from so many of these rumors. “ Hania keeps sharing photos with Badshah on her Instagram feed. Last month, she shared a photo with the singer. The photo's caption read: “Help has arrived from Chandigarh.” Fans believe they are a couple. However, dismissing the rumours, Hania said that they are just friends. Speaking about how their friendship began, she added: “My friend said to me, 'I think Badshah commented on your post'. I said, 'Really?' and then I looked at him. He messaged me so we just talked a little bit. Badshah is such a nice and simple human being apart from his character Badshah is so real. a thing that's common and that's why we're friends To be honest, if I'm feeling down, if I'm not posting a lot, he would ask me, “What's wrong, what happened.” Did he pass?' So that happens too.” Last year, Hania Aamir shared a series of photos from her fun shopping outing with Badshah. The post began with a happy selfie of Hania and Badshah. In one of the videos recorded by Badshah, Hania can be heard asking on camera, “Yeh kya hai?” [What is this]?” while pointing at his cup of fancy latte. Responding to Hania's question, Badshah said, “Yeah, I'll order kiya hai latte again. [This is what you have ordered latte]” Hania, while pointing to the handle of the cup, said: “Woh to think hai, yeah kya hai? [That is alright. But what is this]” In response to the video, Badshah apparently dropped another inside joke that read: “Zaya.” Take a look: Hania Aamir is known for her work in Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya. Next, she will be seen in Netflix's first Pakistani original film, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It will also feature Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, among others.

