How to sparkle like Bollywood stars? A skincare expert shares his tips | Health





Bollywood stars are known for their glowing complexions that often shine in the spotlight, but I hope you understand that this enviable luminosity isn't just the result of good genetics or professional makeup. It is also the result of healthy lifestyle choices and certain professional cosmetic treatments. How to sparkle like Bollywood stars? Skincare Expert Shares Tips (File Photo) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Debeshi Bhattacharjee, MBBS, DALM, FAAM, clinical cosmetologist and medical leader and founder of Lueur Aesthetics, shared: The foundation of radiant skin is a consistent and effective skin care routine . Start with a gentle sulfate-free cleanser suited to your skin type, cleansing twice daily to remove impurities and allow your skin to breathe. Keep your skin hydrated in the morning with a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer and a richer, nourishing formula in the evening. Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Use a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher every day to protect skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging and dullness. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! She suggested that chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and laser treatments are effective methods for achieving radiant skin. A chemical peel works by exfoliating the outer layer of skin, improving cell turnover and texture. Microdermabrasion uses fine crystals or a diamond wand to reduce fine lines, sun damage and minor scarring. Laser treatments, including fractional lasers and IPL, target hyperpigmentation and sun spots, resulting in a more even skin tone and radiant skin. Together, these treatments offer a comprehensive approach to rejuvenate and enhance skin's radiance. According to Dr. Debeshi Bhattacharjee, maintaining a healthy lifestyle significantly improves skin health. She advised: A diet rich in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, provides essential vitamins A, C and E and promotes radiant skin. Adequate hydration is essential, as drinking plenty of water every day helps maintain skin elasticity and flush out toxins that can dull skin. Ensuring 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night promotes skin repair and regeneration, resulting in refreshed and rejuvenated skin. Additionally, managing stress through practices like yoga, meditation, and regular exercise can prevent breakouts and dullness and promote healthier skin. The skin expert concluded, “Achieving and maintaining the shimmer of Bollywood stars requires consistency. Following a daily skin care routine, making healthy lifestyle choices, and scheduling regular treatments with a dermatologist can lead to long-lasting results. Remember, the key to glowing like a Bollywood star is not just the products you use, but also the care and attention you give to your skin.

