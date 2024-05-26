Actor Anthony Hopkins had a 'great passion' for





(Credits: Far Out / TIFF) He may have gotten his start by taking to the stage and conquering the stage, but Anthony Hopkins always had ambitions to move to the big screen and dedicate his acting career to the world of cinema. By the time he had even made his feature film debut in the 1968 historical drama. The Lion in winterHopkins was a well-known face on the London theater scene having starred in numerous productions and becoming a fixture at the Old Vic. Having Laurence Olivier as a mentor represented the best education an aspiring comedian could ever ask for, with Hopkins absorbing as much information and know-how as possible from the legendary performer. He eventually had to strike out on his own, and when he did, he took inspiration from across the pond. Hopkins may be a Welshman who learned from one of the greatest British actors of all time, but it was American cinema that fascinated him both as an audience member and as a potential movie star. My favorites were those dark, glittery Warner Bros. films, he said. Online screen. I loved gangster movies like The last gangster And Scarf And Angels with dirty faces. There was one star that stood out above all the others, and he was hardly alone on that front. Not only are Hopkins and Michael Caine two of the all-time greats to come from Britain and conquer Hollywood, but they have the exact same favorite actor. My favorites were Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, Pat O'Brian, and all that stuff. And I discovered that they fascinated me. I was particularly fascinated by Bogart, I think because he reminded me so much of my grandfather, he explained. I had a great passion for Bogart, as I believe many people do for whatever reason. He had one of those extraordinary cult personalities, and he's a bigger star today than he was when he was alive. By his own admission, the two-time Oscar winner always had a particular love for American actors, which helped shape the trajectory he wanted his career to take. “It defined from a very young age, around the age of six, my destiny where I had always wanted to go to America,” he continued. When I went to America, I immediately felt at home there for some strange reason, and I still do. The 1960s birthed a number of classically trained British talents who became Hollywood staples, whether as leading men, character actors or superstars in their own right, with Hopkins always dreaming of becoming the 'one of them. He eventually succeeded, but much like his contemporary Caine, it was Bogart who planted the seed in the first place.

