How Demi Moore's triumphant return muddles the sexism Hollywood threw at her

Moore and Willis, to whom she remained married until 2000, were already rolling there, living with their children on a ranch in the small town of Hailey, Idaho. They invested so lavishly in the place, buying a restaurant, a club, then an airstrip, and filling a renovated Victorian mansion with Moore's collection of antique dolls that people began calling it Planet Haileywood. The ceiling was Moore's high-profile $12.5 million payday for Striptease, which made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood at the time. That film, a shabby crime comedy about lap-dancing, was a dismal choice for this climactic moment. Once again, she was naked in the posters. Only ticket buyers could see the breast enhancements performed that year. The striptease was wild and the tabloids dubbed her Gimme Moore. The gossip became nastier the more she spread it. Gorgeous, yes, and uninhibited when it comes to on-screen sex, but could she act? When Moore shaved her hair for GI Jane, did one-armed push-ups on Letterman and boldly threw herself into a challenging action role, cheers were expected, but she garnered none. She would blame a hangover effect from the Striptease salary. In a sense, Striptease was a film where women felt like I was betraying them, she speculated in 2009. GI Jane is a film where men felt like I was betraying them. The focus was on this salary. Thanks to his 2019 memoir, Inside Out, we know the many other issues Moore struggled with, including chronic addictions to alcohol and cocaine; she also spoke about her rape and devastating betrayal at age 15, when her mother Virginia (who died in 1998) accepted $500 from a landlord who had assaulted her in his home. A childhood surrounded by heavy drinking took its toll. Moore checked herself into rehab as a rising star in 1985, following Joel Schumacher's threat to fire her for getting high on the set of his Brat Pack melodrama, St. Elmos Fire. She would stay sober for 20 years, only falling off the wagon after marrying Kutcher, the goofy jock she began dating in 2003. Kutcher was 25 when they met; Moore was 40 and still raising her children from Willis, who happily came to the couple's Beverly Hills wedding in 2005.

