THE BOYS & THE MANDALORIAN Actor Giancarlo Esposito Reportedly Making MCU Debut in Upcoming Disney+ Project





Giancarlo Esposito (Boys, The Mandalorian) recently confirmed that he had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe… but not as the character he has been campaigning for in recent months, Charles Xavier. During CCXP in May (via Collider), Esposito revealed that he would appear in a Marvel Studios project, but declined to reveal any further details. The actor said we'll find out "sooner rather than later," and the role is “better than you can imagine.” There was speculation that Esposito might appear in the cameo-filled film. Deadpool and Wolverinebut according to MTTSHhe will make his MCU debut in an upcoming Disney+ series. Does this reduce character possibilities? Not really, since we have Agatha All Along, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Againand the recently announced Vision series on the horizon, as well as other Marvel Spotlight presentations such as Amazing man. Esposito has repeatedly expressed interest in taking over from Sir Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy as the next big screen incarnation of Professor Charles Xavier, although he wasn't too excited about any particular aspect of the character. “I took a quick look at it in my brain, and immediately I said, 'Hmm.'” he said in a recent interview with Fade to black . “'[It would] It would be great to play Professor X in an incarnation other than just the wheelchair. RIGHT? Because the physical idea of ​​being in a wheelchair every day doesn't appeal to me. I just don't feel that old and I don't like sitting around that much. But we could definitely find something. Professor X hasn't always been in a wheelchair but that's part of his character development. So, I think about it a little but I don’t think about it entirely because it would have to come to me.” We obviously have very little to go on, but which hero or villain do you think Esposito would be a good fit for? Leave us a comment below. Esposito can currently be seen in a vampire comedyAbigail on digital,and is expected to reprise the role of Stan Edgar for the upcoming fourth season of The boys. “The world is on the brink of collapse. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscular thumb of Homelander, who consolidates his power”, reads the official synopsis for season 4.“Butcher, who has only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his position as leader of the Boys. The rest of the team has had enough of his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, They have to find a way to work together and let's save the world before it's too late. Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti, as well as new recruits Susan Heyward , Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The first three episodes of The boys Season 4 will be available to stream starting June 13, with new installments every week until the season finale on July 18.

