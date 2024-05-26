Furiosa is a box office dud, adding to Hollywood's woes





Movie fans don't want prequel origin stories, in which the franchise's important characters are played not by the actor who created and defined them, but by a younger, less famous artist, Scott wrote Saturday Mendelson, a box office analyst who publishes a subscription newsletter. . Furiosa, directed by George Miller and starring Chris Hemsworth, may have been released too soon after the similar film Dune: Part Two, which generated giant ticket sales in March, some film executives said. At the same time, they added, Furiosa may have been released too long after Fury Road, allowing Mad Max's fan base to cool off. There has also been a lack of momentum at the box office, noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. Hollywood's summer season kicked off with The Fall Guy, which hit $28 million in ticket sales earlier this month, the lowest summer kickoff since 1995. April office suffered from a shortage of films, which studios blamed on lingering fallout from the 2023 union strikes. The current malaise shows the importance of the health of the market as a whole in the months leading up to this all-important movie season, Mr. Dergarabedian said in an email. Theaters in the United States and Canada are expected to sell about $125 million in tickets over the weekend, down about 40% from last year, according to Comscore. Year-to-date ticket sales in the two countries total $2.6 billion, down 22% from the same period last year, Comscore said. Mr. Dergarabedian is, however, optimistic. It's not over for theaters this summer as many have claimed, he said, noting that sequels like Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine could arrive as major hits in June and July. If these films deliver results, he said, Hollywood can salvage the perception of the movie business as a viable and relevant part of the entertainment ecosystem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/26/business/media/furiosa-box-office-memorial-day-weekend.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos