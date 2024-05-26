Entertainment
Mayfest In The Mountains Memorial Weekend Event Kicks Off at Red River with Wall of Honor Display
Scene from the Wall Of Honor Display in progress this weekend in Red River. Courtesy photo
News from the RED RIVER:
Mayfest in the Mountains kicked off Saturday in Red River with an emotional opening ceremony honoring the Wall of Honor, honoring fallen heroes. The emotional kick-off saw a large turnout of residents and visitors, coming together to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Wall of Honor exhibit will remain open to the public until Monday, providing a meaningful opportunity for reflection and gratitude.
This annual event promises a weekend full of exciting activities and entertainment for all ages. From concerts to outdoor recreation workshops including fly fishing, skateboarding, rock climbing and more, Mayfest in the Mountains will be an unforgettable event.
The full calendar of events is available at https://redriver.org/events/annual-events/mayfest-in-the-mountains/.
For those looking for a last-minute getaway, Rivière-Rouge is the must-see destination this weekend. The charming town offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, outdoor adventure and community spirit. Contact the Red River Welcome Center at 575.754.3030 for the latest information on lodging options to make the most of your visit.
Mayfest in the Mountains is a celebration that brings locals and visitors together to commemorate the dedication and courage of our fallen heroes while enjoying a weekend of fun and activities in the scenic river setting Red. Join us for a memorable experience that honors and uplifts the spirit of our community.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
