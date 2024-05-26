Let's talk golf with actor Jay Hernandez, one of the stars of “The Long Game”

My conversation with actor Jay Hernandez couldn't have been more timely.

Hernandez, one of the stars of The Long Game – the new golf movie that is wowing audiences and critics – had the game on his mind. He was preparing for an early departure the next day at Chevrolet Chase Country Club in Glendale, California. I asked him what he hoped to shoot.

“I just want to be able to patch some holes,” he said. “My life has been double bogey, triple bogey. The good thing is it's a smooth course. If I have to tee off four times, I feel like I can do it. Mulligans abound.

No mulligan is necessary for The Long Game. The film scores high in both Audience Score (97%) and Tomatometer (81%) on Rotten Tomatoes, already ranking among the the best golf movies ever made. “The Long Game will be visible in 30 years,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez plays high school superintendent JB Pea in The long game, which shares the inspiring true story of five young Mexican-American caddies in 1957 who, prevented from playing on the courses where they were caddies, decided to build their own golf course in the South Texas desert. Pea helps the boys form a high school team with a wise-cracking golf course employee played by Cheech Marin. It's all tied together by Dennis Quaid, who plays a professional golfer at the country club, who helps Hernandez's Pea coach the boys. Quaid is a certifiable golf enthusiast in real life. In fact, he took over as director of the film while filming the golf scenes.

“When we were rolling the cameras, the director would step back if it had anything to do with golf. Basically, it was Dennis running the show,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez shared more about the film in an interview that has been edited for brevity:

GolfPass: Why is this film receiving such positive reviews from critics and audiences right off the bat?

Hernandez: “I think it's the care with which we made the film. It was a period piece and there are complex issues. I see it through the context of the landscape that we currently exist in. We had to just thinking about the process and how we told this story I think we executed it, sort of, perfectly. The reception that you're talking about is proof that we sort of told the story that we did. wanted to tell the story visually. It's beautifully filmed, it's well acted. We really didn't miss any categories.

Is it difficult to make everything authentic from a golf perspective?

“I'm not an amazing golfer, but I play golf. I actually have a tee time tomorrow. Having Dennis Quaid on the project was a big help because he's been playing forever. He's actually pretty good I think the only reason he did the movie was because it was golf-centric (laughs), he was basically our golf pro on set. “We were trying to get the shots ready for the movie. Dennis was away, like on the set of Greens, acting or doing something other than what he was supposed to do.”

What is your golf game like in real life and how did that help you in the film?

“Well, it's interesting. I didn't grow up playing golf. As I got older and more interested in the business, I felt like so much business was being done on the golf course. I was invited to play so many times with friends who were in I felt like it was time to go out and give it a shot I have such a terrible baseball swing that I. would put my foot down and do weird things, but I had distance the mechanics are pretty ugly but I don't slow anyone down and sometimes I have a good match.”

With Dennis and Cheech being avid golfers, how much golf talk was part of the mix? Have you compared where you've played and what's on your bucket list?

“I don't think anyone can compare to Dennis. I don't know if you understand the kind of mania he has for golf. He plays every day. He's been all over the country. All over the world. There’s no competition there.”

Has Dennis given you any golf tips that you think might help you?

“It was more about the mechanics of looking good. It's one thing to look like you're playing well, swinging well, and it's another thing to be playing well. Personally, I play better when I I have my (own) bad swing. I don't look good, but I have more control over my grip and the way I hold the club. sometimes visually outweigh the importance of being able to play.

Are you a member of a club or are you a guest of the Americas where you go where you are invited?

“Basically that. I have so many friends who are members to take classes that others can't take. I played on an incredible PGA Tour course in Palm Springs. For me, it's intimidating. I almost don't want to take these classes unless I've been playing pretty actively. There were periods of inactivity. I was on a TV show in Hawaii. There's actually some nice courses that I've played on, but it's just tough when you go to a really, really nice, beautiful, complicated and difficult course if you haven't played with the club. For me, I have to stand on the stand for a few days before I go on a real course and embarrass myself or break a window. »

Do you keep a handicap and put your scores into a computer?

“I tried but gave up. I think it just comes from the lack of consistency (in the game). It really doesn't make sense to keep one. That's why I'm playing tomorrow. J I played a lot in Colombia (on set during the film) and Texas, and then I randomly played in Connecticut. It just reignited the passion, I guess I hadn't played in a few years. , so I try to be consistent.

It's hard to make good golf movies. Where do you think The Long Game fits into the golf movie genre? Can it be considered one of the best or one of the best?

“I think this can be considered one of the best. You have Cheech, who did his previous work. Outside of golf, I did a movie almost 20 years ago with Dennis Quaid called The Rookie .He was my coach in this. In this movie, we're both coaches and teaching these young kids how to play golf, it was one of those full circle moments for me, Dennis and. Cheech are both known for their sports films. To join that pantheon, I really think the execution of what we tried to do with this film will stand the test of time. Very good sports films, y'all. can watch it now and watch it in 20 years and it still works where other types of movies become stale, whether it's action or drama or many different styles of movies that we watch. a specific era and time, but I think sports movies really transcend that. time and The Long Game will be watchable in 30 years. »

Besides The Long Game, what is your favorite golf movie and why?

“Caddyshack, it seems old-fashioned. It's a good movie. It's hilarious, but I don't know. Maybe News cut“.

Since this is a true story, how much does that help the audience enjoy the film?

We made a film so you don't have to be a golf fan. You don't need to play the game to enjoy the movie and the story. It's a pretty fascinating story that I hadn't heard of before my involvement in this project. We liked the fact that we treated these characters and gave them dignity, which you didn't often find in these period pieces (set in the 1950s).”

When you first read the script, did you feel like it really resonated with you?

“Yes, I did. Most of what I've been doing lately seems to be some sort of heavy action, shoot-'em-up, bang, bang, cops and robbers type of thing It seemed like a nice break from that character that I did. There were some interesting motivations in the process of building this team and watching this team of young boys grow, I think he learned. something about himself. It was an interesting character arc. The period aspect was really great, and the story aspect was really great.

