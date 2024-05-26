New Mad Max movie 'Furiosa' continues Hollywood's bad summer





The Memorial Day weekend debut of Warner Bros.' “Furiosa” spells more bad news for the Hollywood industry as it prepares for an uncertain summer at the box office. “Furiosa” – the prequel to the award-winning film “Mad Max: Fury Road” – debuted in more than 3,800 theaters Friday and grossed $25.5 million in its first three days. It's on track for a $31 million 4-day opening, Deadline noted. The early numbers are the lowest for a Memorial Day weekend in nearly three decades, when “Casper” opened in 1995 with $22 million, although that figure is not adjusted for inflation. according to several media reports. “Furiosa's” numbers are also nearly 10 million lower than its expected $40 million, 4-day debut and “Mad Max: Fury Road's.” $45.4 million opening over 3 days in 2015. Directed by George Miller, “Furiosa” tells the story of “renegade warrior” Furiosa before her encounter with Mad Max, by IMBD. This comes a few weeks after the underperformance of Universal's “The Fall Guy,” which debuted earlier this month to a disappointing $27.7 million in its first weekend, in falling short of the $40 million expected for opening weekend. “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was expected to be the movie industry’s potential spark to bring people back to theaters and usher in a profitable summer. Gosling and Blunt were at the center of last summer's “Barbenheimer” frenzy, which grossed Hollywood hundreds of millions with the release of Warner Bros.' “Barbie” and Universal's “Oppenheimer.” The two films together grossed $235 million in their opening weekend and more than $2 billion in worldwide sales last summer. The global box office saw an increase of more than 30% in 2023 compared to the previous year, although this figure still remains below double digits compared to attendance in the last three years before the pandemic. Reported delay. The movie industry also faces competition from streaming services, while technology companies with large balance sheets are increasingly exerting influence in the field, experts say.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/media/4686872-new-mad-max-movie-furiosa-extends-bad-summer-for-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos