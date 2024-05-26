Leeds fans left stunned as Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell and Paris Hilton appear in Championship play-off final hype video





Leeds United fans have been left perplexed after Will Ferrell and Paris Hilton appeared in a club video ahead of the play-off final. Leeds face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, live on talkSPORT, vying for a place in next year's Premier League in the Championship play-off final. 3 Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance in Leeds' lucky video The club's social media team posted a video full of former players and celebrities wishing the team luck ahead of the lucrative clash, including Mateusz Klich, Gjanni Alioski and world darts champion Luke Humphries. But two celebrities fans didn't expect to see were stars Hilton and Ferrell, both of whom turned out to be avid Los Blancos followers. Hilton may be the heiress to the famous Hilton hotel chain, as well as a famous businesswoman and reality TV star, but she took the time to wish Leeds good luck. The 43-year-old said: “Hey guys, it's Paris. I just wanted to leave you this message and wish you good luck with your match this weekend. “I will support you by wearing my jersey.” In the comments, she also replied: “Here we go!” Fans couldn't believe their eyes when one replied: “Um, Paris Hilton?!?” Another wrote: “Wait! Paris Hilton ???? » 3 Fans were shocked to see Paris Hilton make an appearance 3 Will Ferrell has bought a stake in Leeds And a third said: “You could have kept me guessing for 10 hours straight and I STILL wouldn't have thought of Paris Hilton.” While this fan said: “Alioski to Paris Hilton to Will Ferrell, my club.” That's because Hilton wasn't the only bizarre Hollywood star to appear in the video, with Ferrell making an appearance late in the video. The American comedy actor, who bought a stake in Leeds and followed colleague Ryan Reynolds as manager of Wrexham, gave a thought-provoking speech to close the video. Wearing a Leeds cap, the 56-year-old appeared and said: “I just want you to know that everyone at Leeds United is so excited, we know you can do it, we know you can you get out of this, let’s go boys, let’s go.” And the comments poured in, including one of Ferrell's Anchorman characters, Ron Burgundy, in the form of a GIF saying, “Boy, this escalated quickly.” Most read in the Championship This fan wrote: “Ron Burgundy supports Leeds.” Another said: “Gjanni Alioski, Paris Hilton, Luke Humphries and Will Ferrell all in the same video were not on my 2024 bingo card.” The Leeds and Southampton play-offs will mean a team relegated last year will remain in the Championship for at least another season. The Whites missed out on automatic promotion, with Ipswich edging them into second place while the Saints recovered from a difficult start to finish fourth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talksport.com/football/1896220/leeds-paris-hilton-will-ferrell-championship-play-off-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos