Unveiling the background, investments, career and net worth of the Bollywood actress with the tulips named after her in the Netherlands – Lifestyle News





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a name that evokes elegance and success, lives a life that many can only dream of. According to a report by CNBC TV18, her net worth stands at an astonishing Rs 776 crore. Her husband, the equally famous Abhishek Bachchan, holds a personal fortune of Rs 280 crore, as reported by News18. Together, this couple holds a combined wealth of around Rs 1,056 crore. Career Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey in the film industry began with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. She soon won the hearts of millions with her performances in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein , Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru and Jodha Akbar. . But her talent does not stop at acting. She has also made a name for herself as a successful model, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Over the years, Aishwarya has shown that she is not just a pretty face but also a versatile and dynamic personality. The Dutch government named the tulips after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to celebrate her beauty. Private life She met Abhishek Bachchan while shooting for Dhoom 2 and sparks flew. Their engagement was announced on January 14, 2007. They have a daughter, Aardhya, born on November 16, 2011. With premium offerings, dark rum finds its sweet spot Azim Premji and Yasmeen Premji: The impressive joint net worth of one of India's most successful couples 10 Indian Royal Families Modern Maharajas and Their Businesses Was approached by parties, but refused to work with them: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee In 2005, Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands introduced a selection of tulips named after actress Aishwarya Rai. The Dutch government described these tulips as a tribute to its beauty. Investments and businesses In 2021, Aishwarya made a smart move by investing an undisclosed amount in nutrition-based healthcare startup, Possible, which raised Rs 5 crore as part of a larger funding round. Not stopping there, she and her mother Vrinda Rai also invested Rs 1 crore in Ambee, an environment-focused startup based in Bengaluru. These investments demonstrate his keen sense of opportunity and desire to make a positive impact. Brand Endorsements Aishwarya has been the face of global brands, from Cadbury and Palmolive to Lakm Cosmetics and Coca-Cola. She has also represented LUX, Kalyan Jewellers, Philips, Titan Watches, L'Oral and Longines. According to a report by CNBC TV18, she charges Rs 6-7 crore for a single day engagement. This makes her one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, and her association with these brands speaks volumes about her global appeal and marketability. Net value Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is around Rs 776 crore.

