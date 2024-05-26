Kevin James, Rob Schneider, other friends of Adam Sandler who joined him in the films

Adam Sandler is known for appearing in his own comedy films, many of which also feature his group of famous friends.

Several of Sandler's friends were acquaintances born from “Saturday Night Live,” where he and several of his actor friends began their careers in Hollywood.

Here are some actors who are part of Sandler's circle and have joined him on screen time and time again.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is often a love interest of Sandler in comedies and is also close friends with the actor.

“50 First Dates” is a 2004 romantic comedy starring Sandler and Barrymore. In the film, Barrymore's character Lucy has a short-term memory of an accident she suffered. This makes her forget the many times she meets Sandler's character, Henry.

This film is one of several films featuring Sandler and his close friend Barrymore. In addition to “50 First Dates,” the two starred together in “The Wedding Singer” (1998) and “Blended” (2014).

“We're so close. We text all the time. We see each other. We text,” Barrymore told “Entertainment Tonight” in February 2024.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston also frequently stars alongside Sandler.

The friends met in 1990, when Aniston was dating one of Sandler's friends. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the friends said they met at Jerry's Deli in Los Angeles where they had breakfast.

“We must have been a real family in another life,” Aniston said during the show.

The two worked together on the 2011 film “Just Go with It,” in addition to “Murder Mystery” (2019) and “Murder Mystery 2” (2023).

According to Barrymore, she, Aniston and Sandler could all share the screen in the future.

“I'm so busy talking to him and Jennifer Aniston about having a threesome, if you will,” Barrymore told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I really want to get there. Timing is everything.”

Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider met Sandler in the 1980s, when they were both working toward becoming comedians.

Schneider appeared alongside Sandler in “50 First Dates” where he played Ula, a friend of Henry's. In addition to this, the friends starred in “Grown Ups”, “Big Daddy”, “Mr. Deeds”, “Waterboy”, “Hubie Halloween” and many others. The duo has appeared in at least 15 films together.

Schneider also starred in films produced by Sandler, including “The Hot Chick” and “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.”

Kevin James

The 2007 film “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” reunites famous friends Sandler and Kevin James as the two main characters.

In the film, the two portray a couple pretending to be married.

The film also stars Jessica Biel and Rachel Dratch. The romantic-comedy film was the first in which James and Sandler starred together, but it wasn't the last.

Other films include “Grown Ups” (2010) and “Pixels” (2015). They also dubbed many animated films together, such as several “Hotel Transylvania” films.

Sandler has produced numerous films starring James, such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (2009) and the 2015 film sequel, as well as “Zookeeper” (2011).

Maya Rudolph

Another actress who has appeared in a handful of films with Sandler is Maya Rudolph, another “SNL” alum.

In 2000, Rudolph became a regular on SNL, where she met Sandler.

During a 2020 interview, Rudolph told an AV Club reporter that Sandler really made her laugh.

“It’s obvious,” she said.

She went on to say that the friends play a game where they make fun of Rudolph's wife together, which she particularly enjoys.

She appeared in “Grown Ups”, “Grown Ups 2”, “Zookeeper”, “50 First Dates” and “Hubie Halloween”.

David Spade

David Spade was another comedian friend of Sandler's who got his start on SNL alongside the actor.

The friends starred in “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “The Do Over” and “Jack and Jill.”

In 2023, when Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize, Spade gave a memorable speech in which he said, “Let's start with Adam, he's a very generous guy.”

“He hired his whole family to work for him,” he said. “I first saw Adam at improv.”

Spade added: “His style was so different and it caught my eye right away.” He continued to joke that he was nervous to see how much funnier Sandler was after being hired at SNL.

“He’s already better than me,” he said.

Tim Pres

Tim Meadows was a longtime member of SNL in the 1990s when he met Sandler.

Meadows starred in “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Jack and Jill” and “Hubie Halloween.”

During the same 2020 interview with Rudolph and an AV Club reporter, Meadows explained a few days in a row where he and Sandler were constantly laughing with each other. He said Sandler detailed a story in which his Los Angeles neighbor had a goat and Sandler found the animal's potential voice.

The friends continued to speak to each other in the goat's voice for days.

“He made me laugh so much,” Meadows said. “He’s so funny.”

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi is widely known for his memorable appearances and bizarre characters in films starring and produced by Sandler.

He starred in “Billy Madison,” “Airheads,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Mr. Deeds,” to name a few.

In a speech to an audience the night Sandler received the 2023 Mark Twain Prize, Buscemi said, “When they asked me to talk about my friend Adam first, I immediately said whatever .”

“I was never cast in his films in Hawaii or South Africa,” he continued.

Nick Swardson

Nick Swardson began his acting career much later than Sandler's other friends. After his first appearance on Comedy Central, Swardson was contacted by Sandler.

Swardson previously told reporters that Sandler attended the special with his wife and inquired about him later.

Since then, he has appeared in “That's My Boy”, “Just Go With It”, “The Do-Over”, “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2”, among others.

Kevin Néalon

Kevin Nealon and Sandler have been friends since their SNL days.

Nealon starred in some of Sandler's older films, including “Anger Management”, “Happy Gilmore”, “Little Nicky”, “The Wedding Singer” and many more.

He also appeared in more recent films like “Just Go With It” and “Blended.”

During a 2013 interview with Conan O'Brien, Nealon told the former talk show host, “I've done quite a few Adam Sandler movies.”

“These are always very embarrassing and humiliating passages,” he added. Nealon starred in the film as the Gatekeeper, who had breasts on his head.

Jackie Sandler

In June 2003, Sandler and his wife, Jackie Titone, now Jackie Sandler, were married in Malibu, California.

The couple shares two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Sandler's wife has appeared in numerous films alongside her husband, including “Big Daddy”, “50 First Dates”, “Grown Ups”, “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”, “Just Go With It” and many others. Most recently, the entire Sandler clan appeared in “So You're Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”