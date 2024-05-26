Connect with us

33 Easter Eggs and Behind-the-Scenes Insights About Hollywood Movies

You have two options: You can watch hundreds of hours of DVD commentaryor you can read this list.

CRACKED.COM Dawn of the Dead The zombies had to do what they wanted. To get authentic performances (and because he was busy with other things), director George Romero simply let the zombie extras move around on their own without giving them any direction.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Ricardo Montalbn couldn't remember how to play Khan. had to watch his episode of Star Trek three or four times to remember how to play the character. CRACKED.COM

Avnature Ralph Breaks the Internet Bill Hader was not credited, for some reason. His condition was that the coffee was hand delivered by Ryan Reynolds. Fair Trade (the price to get Pitt, not the coffee itself). ebay CRACKED.COM

Ant-Man has an obscure SNL reference. It's Garrett Morris' cameo – a nod to his role as Ant-Man in an old SNL sketch about a superhero party. CRACKED.COM

The Hall of Mirrors scene in John Wick: Chapter 2 was an homage to Bruce Lee's 1973 film Enter the Dragon. CRACKED.COM


Sam tending to his plants in Moon was a reference to 1972's Silent Running. And each of his plants is named after a sci-fi film director (the names are on their labels). CRACKED.COM

Programs fighting other programs in the Disc Arena was Tron's way of paying homage to Spartacus. CRACKED.COM

Get Out's shade of light blue for its opening credits is an homage to The Shining. BREAK OUT THE SHINY CRACKED.COM

