Proudly Indian: the films that made us proud at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival

Indian films have fascinated audiences around the world with their unique storytelling, majestic costumes and magical music. Over time, India's association with the French film festival has only grown stronger. From Bollywood divas making dazzling appearances on the red carpet to films and filmmakers increasingly being praised for their artistry and skills, there's a lot to be proud of. It all started with Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar in 1946 which won the Palme d'Or at the festival. From the pioneering works of Satyajit Ray to the contemporary masterpieces of Ritesh Batra, Indian films have continued to captivate audiences around the world. These films not only showcase the diversity of Indian narratives, but also highlight universal themes that resonate across borders.

Take a look at the films and what made them win the prestigious film festival awards.

1. Neecha Nagar (1946)

Directed by Chetan Anand, the film tells a story of poverty and prejudice. The story revolves around a rich landlord's diversion of sewage to a village, triggering protests led by Balraj, the protagonist, against the housing project. The sarkar's daughter also joins the villagers eventually falling in love with Balraj in the process. The sewage epidemic puts the villagers in danger, threatening Sarkar's power. Starring Rafiq Anwar, Uma Anand, Kamini Kaushal and Rafi Peer in the lead roles, the film made the country proud by winning the prestigious Palme d'Or, becoming the first Indian film to win it at the inaugural Cannes festival. 2. Make Bigha Zamin (1952)

Do Bigha Zamin is a drama directed by Bimal Roy. The film depicts a farmer's struggle against poverty, which won him the illustrious International Prize at Cannes that year. Hoping to earn enough money to repay his debts and save his land, a poor farmer becomes a rickshaw puller in Calcutta and faces many difficulties. The star cast of the film includes Balraj Sahni, Nirupa Roy, Ratan Kumar, Murad and Rajlakshmi Devi in ​​prominent roles.

3. Pather Panchali (1955)

Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali Apu trilogy is considered a true masterpiece of Indian cinema. It is the first Indian film to win the Best Human Document award at the Cannes Film Festival. It follows the story of a poor priest, Harihar Ray, dreaming of a better life for himself and his family, leaving his rural village in Bengal in search of work. The star cast of the film includes Kanu Bannerjee, Subir Banerjee, Karuna Bannerjee and Uma Das Gupta in key roles. 4. Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Directed by Mira Nair, the film depicts the difficult life of Mumbai's street children, earning it the famous Camera d'Or at the festival. The crime drama tells the story of young Krishna who struggles to survive among drug dealers, pimps and prostitutes in the alleys and gutters of the Indian city of Mumbai. It features Shafiq Syed, Amrit Patel, Anjaan, Murari Sharma and Ram Murthy in the lead roles. 5. The Lunch Box (2013)

The film revolves around a misdelivery in Mumbai's famous lunch box delivery system, connecting a young housewife with an older man in the twilight of his life as they build a beautiful fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox. Starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, the film is directed by Ritesh Batra. The film received the Public's Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes. 6. Masan (2015)

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film about the exploration of love and redemption won two awards at Cannes, the Un Certain Regard Prize and the FIPRESCI Prize. It follows the story along the Ganges River in India, where four people face prejudice, a strict moral code, and a punitive caste system as they deal with personal tragedies. The star cast of the film includes Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

7. One night without knowing anything (2021)

The film won the Golden Eye for best documentary film. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the protagonist writes letters to her former lover. Through these letters, viewers get a glimpse of the drastic changes taking place around her. As his reality blurs with fiction, dreams, memories, fantasies and anxieties, an interesting story unfolds for the audience.

8. Everything That Breathes (2022)

All That Breathes directed by Shaunak Sen won the Golden Eye or L'Oeil d'Or for best documentary film. It follows the story of two brothers who dedicate their lives to protecting a victim of turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite. Set against the grim backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, the film stars Salik Rehman, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud. 9. Sunflowers (2024) Directed by Chidananda S Naik, the film won the La Cinef awards at Cannes this year. The short film is 16 minutes long and tells the story of a village thrown into chaos by an elderly woman who steals a rooster. To bring back the rooster, a prophecy is invoked, which involves sending the old lady's family into exile.

10. Everything we imagine as light (2024) All We Imagine As Light made the country proud at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year by winning the prestigious Grand Prix Award, screenplay history. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film is about how a trip to a seaside town gives two nurses a chance to find space for their desires. Set in the city of Mumbai, protagonist nurse Prabha's routine is turned upside down when she receives an unexpected gift from her ex-husband. Her young roommate Anu tries in vain to find accommodation in the city to live with your boyfriend.

The enduring legacy of Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival is a testament to its rich storytelling, cultural depth and artistic innovation. The main reason why these films emerged victorious from the festival was the unique way of storytelling that the filmmakers used, including the depiction of the reality of rural and urban India. It reaffirms the power of cinema as a bridge between cultures and a platform for stories that need to be told. Every award and every screening at Cannes amplifies the global footprint of Indian cinema, fostering cultural exchange and mutual appreciation. Films remind us of the universal power of storytelling and the deep connections it can create.