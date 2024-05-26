“Furiosa:” the AI ​​used to create Anya Taylor-Joy’s features





If you've seen “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and noticed an uncanny resemblance between child actress Alyla Browne, who plays the title character as a child, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who took on the role as a child, The story advances several years. , you're not alone. The reason, it seems, is not limited to its skillful casting. Director George Miller also used artificial intelligence in the making of his post-apocalyptic prequel to 2015's “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which Warner Bros. opened Friday in the United States. “George Miller had the idea very early on,” Taylor-Joy explained in an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “The public was already getting used to a new Furiosa [Charlize Theron in ‘Fury Road’]. He wanted the transition of the two actors [Browne and Taylor-Joy] play it to be transparent. And so I did two days of the craziest things imaginable. And they mixed up our faces. Taylor-Joy added that at the start of the film, that's about 35% of her appearance as Browne, and by the time she's about to take on the role, that's about 80%. “It’s crazy to see,” she admitted. Details of how the work was accomplished have yet to be revealed, but DNEG and Framestore are the film's primary visual effects providers. And the startup Metaphysic AI — which develops AI tools for uses like aging and de-aging actors — is listed in the film's closing credits and its technology was likely involved. This wouldn't be a surprise since at the recent AI on the Lot conference in downtown Los Angeles, Metaphysic's chief content officer, Ed Ulbrich, admitted that the company had been involved in the making of three films that will be released This year. He didn't name the titles, but one that has already been announced is Robert Zemeckis' upcoming “Here,” which stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who will age throughout the film. Ulbrich, of Metaphysics, is no stranger to this kind of work. He is a Digital Domain alumnus, who was the lead visual effects designer for the 2008 Oscar-winning film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” which involved the aging and aging of the main character played by Brad Pitt. The potential for AI to advance this field has been demonstrated, for example, by Industrial Light & Magic's use of machine learning to create a young Harrison Ford in 2023's “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Doom” . In the aforementioned television interview, Taylor-Joy also acknowledged the thorny legal and ethical issues. “There's a reason why our industry went on strike,” she said, referring to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. “It's something that's scary, and I think that if you're going to use it you have to be honest about it and it always has to be consensual It's the lack of consent in anything in life that's scary. Variety contacted Warner Bros. and Metaphysic for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/artisans/news/furiosa-ai-anya-taylor-joy-alyla-browne-1236016222/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos