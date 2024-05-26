Why was it the slowest Memorial Day box office in decades?





Aside from Memorial Day in 2020, when theaters were closed due to COVID-19, these are the lowest-earning No. 1 films in 29 years.

NEW YORK Movie theaters are looking more and more like wastelands this summer. Neither Furiosa: A Mad Max saga neither The Garfield Movie could save Memorial Day weekend, which is heading toward its lowest level in two decades. Angry, the Mad Max prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, took the top spot for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday weekend with $25.6 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Warner Bros. waits Monday to release its four-day estimates. The animated family film Garfield was the other big release this weekend from Sonys Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment. It claims the top spot for the four-day holiday weekend with an estimated $31.9 million in ticket sales through Memorial Day. Sony estimates three-day profits at $24.8 million. Aside from Memorial Day in 2020, when movie theaters were closed due to COVID-19, these are the lowest-earning No. 1 films in 29 years, as Casper earned $22.5 million (not adjusted for inflation) during its first four days in 1995. are more typical of the holiday weekend, which saw ten films take home $100 million, led by Top Gun: Mavericks' record $160 million launch in 2022. Last year, the live-action The Little Mermaid joined the group with a debut gross of $118 million. The public was even more numerous during the pandemic weekend in 2021 for A Quiet Place Part II, which grossed over $57 million. It was a slow memorial weekend, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. Some things didn't happen that created this situation: we didn't have a favorable wind heading into summer. We started the summer without a Marvel movie. In a way, we've been catching up all year. Furiosa was not expected to join the $100 million opening club, which Warner Bros. aired on 3,804 screens in the United States and Canada. But it was expected to perform slightly better, in the range of $40 million, in its first four days. This would have been more in line with its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, which opened to $45.4 million in May 2015. Fury Road, starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, grossed nearly $380 million in the world. This new origin story in which Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Theron's character also had a lot going for it, including strong criticism of the The Cannes Film Festival has just ended (it has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a splashy international press tour with plenty of buzzy first looks from Taylor-Joy. Internationally, it grossed $33.3 million, representing a worldwide debut of $58.9 million. With a reported production budget of $168 million, not including marketing and promotion, Furiosa has a long road to profitability. The Garfield movie, meanwhile, had a more modest budget, at $60 million, and is considered a strong launch for the franchise. It has already opened internationally and has grossed over $66 million to date. Its domestic launch far exceeded the opening weekends of previous attempts at Garfield films. Chris Pratt plays the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating orange cat in the film, which received scathing reviews from critics (it has a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes). Meanwhile, audiences gave Furiosa and The Garfield Movie a B+ CinemaScore and 4.5 out of 5 stars on PostTrak. In its second weekend, John Krasinskis IF dropped 53%, adding $16.1 million through Sunday and $20.7 million through Monday, bringing its domestic total to 63.3 million of dollars. Worldwide, it exceeded $100 million. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, now in its third weekend, added $13.4 million through Sunday, bringing its worldwide total to $294.8 million, making it the fourth-ranked film the most profitable of the year. All this adds up to a summer movie season not only will it fall short of the normal $4 billion, but it may even struggle to reach $3 billion. Earlier this week, trade industry The Hollywood Reporter asked what happened to opening $100 million? Notably, 2024 hasn't had one yet. The biggest of the year was Dune: Part Two, which opened to $82.5 million and went on to earn over $711 million worldwide. Going to the movies begets the movies, Derarabedian said. Each studio encourages every other studio to achieve great success. » The lack of a recent runaway success only puts more pressure on upcoming films to pick up the slack. Always on my way are a host of potential blockbusters like Paramounts A Quiet Place: Day One (June 27), Universals, Despicable Me 4 (July 3) and Twists (July 19) and two big hitters from Disney: Inside Out 2 (June 14) and Deadpool and Wolverine (July 26). It's not over yet, Dergarabedian said. There are a lot of great films on the way. The summer heat is there so that the June and July films will really be up to par.” Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, $25.6 million. 2. The Garfield Movie, $24.8 million. 4. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, $13.4 million. 5. The Fall Guy, $5.9 million. 6. The Strangers: Chapter 1, $5.6 million. 8. Challengers, $1.4 million. 10. Back to Black, $1.1 million.

