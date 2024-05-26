Entertainment
Sean Baker! Jesse Plemons! Selena Gomez! All the winners of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is officially over: Saturday May 25, actor Camille Cottin led the closing ceremony of the 77th edition from the stage of the Grand Théâtre Lumière.
This weekend's big winners were chosen by the Cannes 2024 jury, chaired by President Greta Gerwig, the first American director to take on this role, and composed of Lily Gladstone, Turkish actor and photographer Ebru Ceylan, French actress Eva Green, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, Spanish. director Juan Antonio Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and French actor Omar Sy. Find the complete list of winners including the winner of the Palme d'Or, one year after the great success of Justine Triet with Anatomy of a fallbelow.
Competition
Palme d'Or
Anora, dir. Sean Baker
Grand Prix
Everything we imagine as light, dir. Payal Kapadia
Special Screenplay Prize
The seed of the sacred fig, dir. Mohammed Rasoulof
Best Director
Miguel Gomes, for big tour
Best screenplay
Coralie Fargeat, for The substance
Best actress
Karla Sofia Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Salda and Adriana Paz for Emilie Pérezdir. Jacques Audiard
Best actor
Jesse Plemons, for Kinds of Kindness, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Special Jury Prize
Emilie Pérez
Golden Camera
Armand, dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tndel
Palme d'Or for best short film
The man who couldn't stay silent, dir. Nebojsa Slijepcević
In some perspective
Special mention
Sarah, You. Tawfik Alzaidi (first feature film)
Youth Prize
sacred cowdir. Louise Courvoisier (debut feature)
Best actress
Anasuya Sengupta, for The shameless, You. Konstantin Boyanov
Best actor
Abu Sangar, for The Story of Souleymane, dir. Boris Lozhkin
Best Director at the same time
Roberto Minervini, for The damned
Rungano Nyoni, for Become a guinea fowl
Jury Prize
The Story of Souleymane
Un Certain Regard Prize
Black Dog, dir. Guan Hu
|
