Sean Baker! Jesse Plemons! Selena Gomez! All the winners of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is officially over: Saturday May 25, actor Camille Cottin led the closing ceremony of the 77th edition from the stage of the Grand Théâtre Lumière. This weekend's big winners were chosen by the Cannes 2024 jury, chaired by President Greta Gerwig, the first American director to take on this role, and composed of Lily Gladstone, Turkish actor and photographer Ebru Ceylan, French actress Eva Green, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, Spanish. director Juan Antonio Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and French actor Omar Sy. Find the complete list of winners including the winner of the Palme d'Or, one year after the great success of Justine Triet with Anatomy of a fallbelow. Cannes jury members include Pierfrancesco Favino, Nadine Labaki, Lily Gladstone, jury president Greta Gerwig; Photo: Getty Images Competition Palme d'Or Anora, dir. Sean Baker Grand Prix Everything we imagine as light, dir. Payal Kapadia Special Screenplay Prize The seed of the sacred fig, dir. Mohammed Rasoulof Best Director Miguel Gomes, for big tour Best screenplay Coralie Fargeat, for The substance Best actress Karla Sofia Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Salda and Adriana Paz for Emilie Pérezdir. Jacques Audiard Best actor Jesse Plemons, for Kinds of Kindness, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos Special Jury Prize Emilie Pérez Golden Camera Armand, dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tndel Palme d'Or for best short film The man who couldn't stay silent, dir. Nebojsa Slijepcević In some perspective Special mention Sarah, You. Tawfik Alzaidi (first feature film) Youth Prize sacred cowdir. Louise Courvoisier (debut feature) Best actress Anasuya Sengupta, for The shameless, You. Konstantin Boyanov Best actor Abu Sangar, for The Story of Souleymane, dir. Boris Lozhkin Best Director at the same time Roberto Minervini, for The damned Rungano Nyoni, for Become a guinea fowl Jury Prize The Story of Souleymane Un Certain Regard Prize Black Dog, dir. Guan Hu

