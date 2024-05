Journalist Sunny Hostin and actor Jesse Williams learn their ancestors came from very diverse places

8 p.m. Thursday FIND YOUR ROOTS History/Culture

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the extraordinarily diverse roots of journalist Sunny Hostin and actor Jesse Williams. Finding your roots 1006 Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of journalist Sunny Hostin and actor Jesse Williams, revealing the tremendous diversity hidden in their family trees. Sifting through stories of Swedish musical prodigies, Spanish slave traders, Southern plantations and the Salem witch trials, Gates uncovers deep secrets and discovers lost ancestors, forcing each of his guests to rethink their identity. 9 p.m. Thursday USS INDIANAPOLIS: THE LAST CHAPTER Documentary

Follow a scientific detective story detailing the discovery of the wreck site of the USS Indianapolis, three and a half miles beneath the Philippine Sea. USS Indianapolis: the final chapter In July 1945, the USS Indianapolis had just delivered the atomic bomb intended for Hiroshima to Little Boy when it was sunk by a Japanese submarine. 300 sailors accompanied him and the 900 survivors drifted for four and a half days, fighting against the sun, thirst, sharks and their own fear. In the end, only 316 of them came out of the sea alive. The sinking of the Indianapolis remains the worst loss of life at sea in the United States Navy. The final resting place of the Indianapolis remained a mystery for more than seven decades, until an expedition launched by philanthropist Paul G. Allen discovered the ship in August 2017, 18,000 feet below the sea surface. Photo courtesy of Paul G. Allen / PBS One of the USS Indianapolis' five-inch 25-caliber anti-aircraft gun mounts. Follow a scientific detective story detailing the discovery of the wreck site of the USS Indianapolis, three and a half miles beneath the Philippine Sea. The sinking of the ship in the final days of World War II was the greatest loss of life in the history of the United States Navy, and the harrowing story of survival of sailors adrift in failing life jackets is legendary. The program combines never-before-seen archival footage, computer-generated images, moving stories from the few remaining survivors, testimonies from historians and spectacular images of the expedition to the well-preserved wreck. WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE ANYTIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch WLRN live stream and much more. Additionally, WLRN TV members can access an extensive on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!

