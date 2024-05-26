Tom Holland returns to the stage

There's been a lot of heat around the new London neighborhood Romeo and Julietwhich is understandable given her duo with director Jamie Lloyd (Treason, A doll's house), known for its radical reshaping of classics, usually around A-list actors, with young global superstar Tom Holland. The latter returns to the stage for the first time since Billy Elliot: The Musical at the very beginning of his career, his name selling out tickets in just two hours.

It’s ironic, then, that one thing lacking in this production itself is warmth – a romantic, dramatic, tragic warmth. There's much to commend, but it suffers from just one strategic error on the director's part, that of literally cutting the action, since much of it is played out in whispers and mumbles; even on the microphone, the actors are sometimes barely audible. The result is that this story of violent family rivalries and courageous love has been stripped of its enthusiasm, danger and romance, the urgency replaced by a pervasive melancholy.

At first glance, hardcore club music blaring from a bare stage that has only simple monochrome trimmings; actors dressed in uniformly black clothing (t-shirts, hoodies, boots); and the presence of microphone stands — it seems that this will follow the same path as the formidable Cyrano de Bergerac: contemporary, young, dynamic. This piece, however, presented James McAvoy's Cyrano as a rap battle master; once it starts, the beats replaced by an industrial hum, the tempo and temperature are completely different.

The biggest casualty of this approach is star bending. For the most part, Holland's Romeo is a sober, tearful, vulnerable and disappointing man; it's hard to see why Juliette would go to such lengths for him. When the boy explodes – literally a few moments of screaming excitement – ​​he feels forced. Although Holland gets to show off his puppy-dog cuteness and polished Spiderman physique, he surely has a better Romeo in him than this.

On the other hand, it deserves to be a star for Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who triumphed over the torrent of online racist abuse she received during her casting. The actress, best known in the United Kingdom for her television work including Bad Educationbut with Shakespearean theater becomes Macbeth And Othello, is magnificent, her Juliet is the sharp pulse, self-aware and fiercely independent of the production.

While the other actors (and their characters) are diminished by Lloyd's more serious passages, Amewudah-Rivers always manages to rise above, with an extra decibel of emotion, whether it's feud , blasphemy or playfulness. Her Juliet completely commands Romeo, while the scenes between Juliet and her father, Capulet (Tomiwa Edun) – the couple furiously at odds over his resistance to the marriage he arranged for her – are brutal and compelling.

Alongside Edun there is also excellent support from Freema Agyeman as the nurse, first wonderfully funny (and delivering some of the purely Shakespearean verve lacking around her) then providing the character's own tragedy. character as she counsels her charge against her heart; and the brother of Michael Balogun, who lends his Deus Ex machina more than the usual substance.

It is impossible for Lloyd to deliver a boring production. The beautiful minimal aesthetic is elaborated and enhanced by the presence of two camera operators, whose live images are projected onto a screen which dominates the back of the stage. Sometimes they follow the actors as they move through the bowels of the theater, and at one point they catch up with Romeo who is smoking a cigarette on the roof; but they're most telling when they feature widescreen close-ups that are truly vivid – especially when everyone in the room can see the tears of anger and dismay streaming down Amewudah-Rivers' cheeks, or when she states, “If all else fails, I still have the power to die.”

As the use of cameras becomes common, a more original tactic here is to remove all key elements from the play's iconic scenes: the balcony of the court scene; the swords from the fateful fight between Tibald and Mercutio (everything we need to know conveyed with a very effective jump scare); the poison and the dagger in the final, tragic encounter. Without the accessories and the physical action linked to their use, the emphasis is on the emotions involved, and that's all the better.

Venue: Duke of York's Theatre, London

Actors: Tom Holland. Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Freema Agyeman, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ray Sesay, Nima Taleghani, Joshua-Alexander Williams.

Playwright: William Shakespeare

Director: Jamie Lloyd

Scenography and costumes: Soutra Gilmour

Lighting designer: Jon Clark

Music: Michael “Mikey J” Asante

Sound designers: Ben and Max Ringham

Video designers and cinematographers: Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom

Text editor: Nima Taleghani

Presented by The Jamie Lloyd Company