Rajniesh Duggall claims Priyanka Chopra refused to work with him in Yakeen: Just because I was a newcomer | Bollywood





Rajniesh Duggall made his Bollywood debut with the horror thriller 1920 in 2008, but he was supposed to enter the world of cinema much before that. The actor has now claimed that he signed Priyanka Chopras' film Yakeen in 2005, but she refused to star with him. (Also Read: Rajniesh Duggal: Hoping to get more Bollywood films after his international debut) Rajniesh Duggall made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 1920. In a recent interview with Siddharth KannanRajniesh opened up about his exclusion from his debut film, where he said Priyanka refused to work with him as he was a newcomer. What did he say I was the first choice for Yakeen, I was signed for the film. I actually worked there. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me: When can you move to Mumbai? I had already planned to move to Mumbai. So I took training from Girish ji himself; he is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and a dialect coach, he said in the interview. Rajniesh went on to share that the producer invested a lot in him and signed a three-film deal with him. They even offered him a Juhu penthouse, a car with driver and a cook. He also followed a five-month training course for cinema. However, things changed with Priyanka's refusal. Suddenly, the producer, Sujit Kumar Singh, called me to his office in the night. He told me that Priyanka became a big star since they signed me and paid her for the big contract, now she says I won't work with a newcomer. My first reaction was to change the girl because I only saw them putting money on me. I didn't understand the world of cinema at that time, he remembers. On Priyanka's denial The actor wasn't happy to learn of the change in plans, but still feels his managers had to make the decision on his behalf. That's why he doesn't blame her. I don't blame her, but she knew I was making the film. She could have said, “No, he will,” he said. Alongside Priyanka, Yakeen starred Arjun Rampal, Kim Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Saurabh Shukla. Learn more about Rajniesh Rajniesh started his tryst with the world of glamor as a model and later won the title of Grasim Mr. India 2003 and represented India at the Mr. International 2003 pageant held in London. He came out as first runner-up. After his Bollywood debut, he participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was declared the winner.

