Famous actor and director Talat Hussain dies at 83 – Pakistan



Pakistan Actor and director Talat Hussain dies at 83

Talat had been battling dementia for some time and also suffered from a lung infection.

Updated: Sun May 26, 2024 8:23:13 PM PKT



KARACHI (Dunya News) – Talat Hussain, the famous actor, director and voice actor, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 83 years old.

His family confirmed his death. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The legendary actor was battling dementia and suffering from a lung infection.

Talat's daughter Tazeen Hussain shared the news of her father's death on her Instagram account.

“It is with deep sorrow and very heavy hearts that we announce that our dearest Talat Hussain passed away this morning in his eternal home,” she wrote in a message.

A few months ago, Tazeen revealed that her father suffered from memory loss due to dementia and sometimes had difficulty recognizing people.

Ahmed Shah, chairman of the Karachi Arts Council, said Talat had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for a prolonged period due to his declining health.

Talat has left an indelible mark on the Pakistani showbiz industry, from delightful dramas to insightful writings.

Politicians and actors of the Pakistani showbiz industry have expressed their grief and sadness over the death of the legendary actor.

EARLY LIFE AND MARRIAGE

Talat Hussain was born in Delhi, India in 1940. His father was a civil servant before the partition of India and his mother hosted radio programs as a hobby.

Talat had another brother next to him. The family migrated from Delhi to Pakistan.

Talat married Rakhshanda, a professor, in 1972, and they had two daughters and a son.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

Talat has had a decades-long career in acting, directing, singing and the arts. He started his career in Pakistani television industry in 1967.

His contributions to the National Academy of Performing Arts are remarkable. He has performed on several channels outside Pakistan.

He also worked for a time for the BBC in London.

Famous dramas

Some of his famous dramas include “Tariq Bin Ziyad”, “Bandish”, “Des Pardes”, “Eid Ka Jora”, “Fanoon-e-Latifa”, “Hawaein”, “Ek Naye Mor Pe”, “Parchaiyan”, 'The Castle', 'Aik Umeed', 'Typist', 'Insan Aur Aadmi', 'Rabtaa', 'Night Constable', 'Darwaza Shajar Ka' and 'Kashkol'.

NOTABLE FILMS

Talat has shown his acting prowess in films in Pakistan and abroad. Some of these films include “Chiragh Jalta Raha”, “Gumnam”, “Insan Aur Aadmi”, “Jinnah”, “Import-Export” (Norwegian), “Laaj”, “Qurbani”, “Sautan Ki Beti” (Indian) . 'Ishara', 'Aashna', 'Bandagi' and 'Mohabbat Mar Nahin Sakti'.

PRIZES AND REWARDS

Talat, who studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz Civilian Award in 2021 and the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Government of Pakistan for his outstanding contributions to radio, television and cinema.

He also received the Amanda Award in 2006 for Best Supporting Actor in the Norwegian film “Import-Eksport”.

CONDOLENCES

PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sadness and grief over the death of Talat Hussain.

In his condolence message, he said that the actor had carved a place for himself in the art world and in the hearts of fans with his dynamic acting.

Shehbaz said Talat Hussain's services to television, theatre, cinema and radio will always be remembered and the void created by his death will never be filled.

MARYAM NAWAZ, PRIME MINISTER OF PUNJAB

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed grief over the demise of the legendary actor and extended condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Maryam paid tribute to the late actor's artistic services, saying he was a role model in the field of acting.