Best Bollywood OTT Movies to Binge Watch Right Now





OTT culture and the advent of different streaming platforms have sparked a wave of content creation for digital consumers. The growing trend of consuming entertainment through streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and many others is inspiring big filmmakers to make this shift. Today, many Bollywood filmmakers are choosing to release their content directly through the digital medium rather than opting for traditional theatrical releases. If you want to enhance your experience with tons of entertainment and Indian masterpieces, we have compiled a list of the best Bollywood OTT movies that you must stream right now! Best Bollywood Movies That Shined on OTT Based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars, the plot revolves around the tragic romance of two terminal cancer patients as they fight against all odds and their destiny. This poignant tale of emotions weaves a story that will stay with you for a long time. It also remains special as it was the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was praised for his acting skills. Actors: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Diljit Dosanjhs' Amar Singh Chamkila roared in its digital premiere as it became a fan favorite for its delightful storytelling, impeccable performances and soulful songs. The plot of this biographical drama film revolves around the titular singer, who changed the traditional dynamic with his revolutionary lyrics and songs. Actors: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra A family entertainment film enriched with comedy and drama which also helped Kriti Sanon bag her first National Award as she shone in the lead role. The plot revolves around a stage dancer who accepts a foreign couple's offer to carry their child via surrogacy for money. However, things take a surprising turn when the couple goes back on their word. Watch Mimis' inspiring story of motherhood and personal crisis as she fights against all odds for her baby. Actors: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Where to watch: JioCinema, Netflix Set in Mumbai, the film tells the story of Ahana, Neil and Imaad, three best friends in their 20s, as they navigate their complex relationships, dating and careers in the digital age. The film received critical acclaim from moviegoers as it delves into the age of social media, where young people struggle with an identity crisis amid constant comparison and peer pressure. The realistic themes of casual dating and self-discovery made it an instant hit among film critics and fans. Ananya Panday's acting skills also amazed everyone, as she plays a troubled girl, juggling her breakup and her career. Actors: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh ​​Gourav Based on the book “Going Viral,” The Vaccine War traces the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It highlights the groundbreaking work of scientific researchers and healthcare professionals to help create the life-saving vaccine. The film may have received mixed reactions, but it strives to portray a realistic picture of the bleak situation amid a glimmer of hope as families eagerly wait for the miracle. Actors: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar If you are looking for a mystery thriller with complex characters and a gripping storyline, then Jaane Jaan will not disappoint. It follows the story of a single mother and her daughter as they find themselves unexpectedly trapped in a murder mystery. With several twists and turns, the film switches between past and present timelines to keep viewers engaged in the storyline. From the thrilling cat and mouse chase to the phenomenal performances, Jaane Jaan delivers a wild ride of entertainment. Actors: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma A blend of romance and thriller, Haseen Dillruba delivers a mix of big themes and performances with a twist that impressively unfolds over the multi-linear timeline. Whether it's a sweet arranged marriage romance, an illicit passionate affair, or a police investigation, this film has it all! Currently, Netflix is ​​preparing for its sequel, which will soon be released on the platform. Actors: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane This inspiring biographical drama film revolves around the main character and his successful journey. It traces the life of Shakuntala Devi, who established herself as a renowned mathematician with brilliant calculation skills, earning her the nickname Human Calculator. From her early childhood to an incentive trip to a foreign country, the film shows how Shakuntla Devi became a math expert, making her nation proud! Actors: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

