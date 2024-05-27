The Best Bollywood Movies of All Time to Stream Right Now





Bollywood is the one-stop destination that offers a complete package of entertainment with its musical spectacle, vibrant dance sequences and emotional dialogues while exploring the themes of cultural diversity and family values. The world of Hindi cinema allows you to experience life from a new perspective of emotional depth. Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are just some of the Bollywood films that have captivated audiences over the years. If you're craving some hearty and epic movies, we've put together a list of the best Bollywood movies of all time to stream online. We help you choose the best from the wide genres of comedy, romance, drama and family. Best Bollywood Movies to Watch on OTT Right Now This 2023 film, based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, has exceeded expectations by becoming a sleeper blockbuster. The story follows Manoj's arduous quest to qualify for India's toughest and most competitive UPSC exam. He goes beyond societal norms and realizes his dreams by fighting against all odds with generosity and talent. Actors: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar The first installment in the Hera Pheri franchise, the film is a cult classic entertainer that will tickle your fancy even on the dark days of the week. It tells the story of two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their eccentric landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. As the trio struggles financially, they fall prey to a get-rich-quick scheme, which leads to a series of chaos and misadventures. Actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also known as Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, this period sports drama film is a true masterpiece that has received worldwide critical acclaim. The film made history by being nominated for an Oscar. Set during British colonial rule in India, the plot revolves around the residents of a village who struggle to pay their taxes and face a financial crisis. The British challenge them to defeat them in a game of cricket to obtain tax exemption. The film is a cinematic gem that blends story and drama to add that emotional touch that's hard to miss. Actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh It is a multi-layered drama film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, which remains a rare find even after more than a decade. Featuring an all-star ensemble, the film was acclaimed for its well-crafted plot and polished performances. The plot tells the story of a British film student who arrives in India to document the story of five freedom fighters during the Indian revolutionary movement. The young actors in the docufilm are then inspired to fight against their government's atrocities. Actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth (in his Hindi debut), Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Set in the picturesque locations of London, Switzerland and India, this evergreen blockbuster tells the beautiful love story of Raj and Simran, two NRIs who fall passionately in love while battling family and cultural barriers. The film was highly acclaimed for the endearing performances of the main stars, as well as its moving dialogues. Actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video A perfect blend of comedy, crime, romance and drama, Main Hoon Na is an ideal masala film that traces Major Ram Prasad Sharma and his secret quest, Mission Milaap, while dealing with his own problems and the dangerous group terrorist. Farah Khan's debut film fits in perfectly as a wholesome entertainer who takes a righteous look at the India-Pakistan conflict without any bias. Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela Directed by veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is an Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' with a surprising heritage twist. It follows the unlikely love story of Ram and Leela, who belong to rival families. Their sizzling chemistry and intense drama amid family politics lend an exciting twist to this extraordinary romance. Actors: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Where to watch: JioCinema

