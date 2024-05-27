Johnny Wactor's haunting words after General Hospital's death – TV – Entertainment





General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was tragically killed at the age of 37, two years after leaving the soap. The shocking incident took place in Los Angeles and left fans devastated. His controversial character, Brando Corbin, was written from the series in 2022 when he was killed by Port Charles serial killer The Hook. In an Instagram Reel following his character's departure from the series, Johnny expressed his desire to reprise his role as Brando. Upon his character's exit, Johnny expressed his gratitude: “I'm so lucky and I'm going to miss you guys. Thank you so much for allowing me to bring Brando Corbin to life. Thank you for your attention and thank you for your support. and best wishes for my future endeavors, whether that be returning to Port Charles at some point, or other films or shows.”

After his character's death, Johnny was touched by the outpouring of support from fans. He acknowledged that not everyone was a fan of his character, saying, “Whether you're excited to see Brando Corbin killed, or outraged and have questions, I'm so lucky to have been on this show. Really”. Before his untimely death, Johnny praised General Hospital fans, saying, “General Hospital fans are the best fans in the world.” the US mirror. He added: “I truly believe that and this is just further proof.” Reflecting on his time on the soap, Johnny admitted he felt “lucky” to have landed the role and said he would “try to miss” the show and its devoted fans.

“As an actor, we're lucky every time we get a job. Being on a show that has such a loyal and caring fan base, I'm really going to miss it,” he concluded. “I'm going to miss reading your comments and opinions on what the character should do or what the writer should do. It's truly a unique experience.” Johnny was tragically killed Saturday morning during an alleged robbery. The actor, his mother Scarlett and a colleague encountered three men who allegedly tried to steal his catalytic converter.

Although he did not confront the alleged robbers, according to his mother's account to TMZ, they shot him. After being admitted to hospital, Johnny was sadly pronounced dead. Scarlett said his death had left “a huge hole in the family's hearts”, remembering the star as a “loving young man”.

