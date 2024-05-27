The Memorial Day box office is no picnic this year.

Alcon and Sony The Garfield Movie claims victory ahead of George Miller Angry with an estimated four-holiday gross of $31.9 million, the worst Memorial Day No. 1 opener since Casper debuted at $22.5 million almost 30 years ago, in 1995 (and that figure is not adjusted for inflation). This statistic excludes 2020, when movie theaters were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the race is not over yet. Angry does more than Garfield for the three-day weekend with an estimated $25.6 million versus $24.8 million, but the four-day figure is the key stat. Rival studios either show Angry slightly early for the long weekend or tie the two films. Warners took the unusual position of not releasing a four-day estimate until Monday (with the race so close and the headlines so bad, it's easy to see why the studio is deviating from tradition).

Neither film managed to win over audiences, with each receiving a B+ CinemaScore.

With no leftovers to contribute massively to the Memorial Day picnic, overall revenue for the four days fell to an estimated $127 million to $130 million, also a 29-year low. This excludes 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic was still raging, although Paramount A silent place the sequel was able to open to $57.1 million during the 2021 holiday season.

Angrya prequel in which Anya Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Charlize Theron's character in the last film, was expected to open to $40 million to $45 million for the four-day holiday, but it's instead the latest picture in summer event to underperform at launch (one exception was Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).

In 2015, Mad Max: Road to Fury opened with a three-day gross of $45.4 million. Miller's new film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, cost $168 million pre-release. Overseas, Angry opened with $33.3 million from 76 markets for a moderate overall debut of $58.9 million through Sunday, meaning it will need strong legs if it wants to land in the black. So far, the film is attracting few women, with men making up 72% of the audience in North America.

Garfield, in which the title character is voiced by Chris Pratt, was entirely financed by Alcon. It cost a relatively modest $60 million to produce and opened as expected. Overseas, where its rollout began earlier this month, the children's pic grossed another $14 million in 51 markets this weekend, for a global cume of $91.1 million through Sunday. The film's performance has successfully relaunched the franchise, insiders say.

Elsewhere, Angel Studios continues to try to emulate last summer's breakout success. The sound of freedom but so far we have not succeeded. This weekend is the opening of the confessional film Viewwhich is on track to gross between $3 million and $3.5 million over the four days for a seventh-place finish.

Back in the top five, IF remains firmly at number three in its second outing with an estimated four-day gross of $21 million from 4,068 locations for a domestic total of $63.6 million. Family Picture's estimated three-day gross of $16.1 million represents a 52 percent drop, a decent figure considering it competes with Garfield for families. It's good news for Paramount, director John Krasinski and star Ryan Reynolds after IFSmooth opening. Additionally, 74% of children say the film exceeds their expectations.

Worldwide, IF crosses the $100 million mark after earning another $11.3 million across 64 markets this weekend, for a foreign total of $40 million and an estimated worldwide total of $103.6 million through Monday.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ranked #4 in its third release as it nears the $300 million mark in worldwide ticket sales. The 20th Century/Disney tentpole brought in an estimated four-day gross of $17.1 million, for a domestic total of $126.5 million and $298.5 million worldwide through Monday.

And although it is now available to rent on premium VOD, The guy who falls just in timeThe estimated total of $5.9 million represents a drop of only 29 percent. For all four days, the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt starrer is expected to round out the top five with $7.6 million for a domestic total of $73.9 million and $145.5 million worldwide through Monday.

At the specialist box office, Neon's Girls cracked the top 10 by expanding to 589 theaters. The comedy-drama grossed an estimated $1.3 million for the four days, for a solid domestic total of $1.5 million through its second Sunday.

A24 I saw the TV glow ranked #13 as it expanded into 458 theaters, earning $642,000 for the four days for a domestic cume of $2.8 million.

May was a brutal start to the summer season as the box office continued to suffer from the postponement of blockbuster titles due to last year's strikes. Marvel Studios usually kicks off summer the first weekend in May with a superhero tentpole, and this year that would be the case. Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel and Disney, however, had to push back the film – which had to halt production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike – by almost three months to its scheduled July 26 release date.

Neither Angry neither Garfield have always been considered the kind of four-quadrant tentpole that typically anchors Memorial Day. Last year, for example, Disney's The little Mermaid debuted to $118 million domestically.

May 25, 9:45 a.m.: A previous version of this story incorrectly said that it had been 40 years since a No. 1 Memorial Day movie was released this low.

May 26, 7:35 a.m.: This story has been updated with revised estimates from the weekend.

This story was originally published on May 25 at 8:40 a.m.