Entertainment
Furiosa and Garfield lead slowest Memorial Day box office in decades
Movie theaters are looking more and more like wastelands this summer. Neither ” Furiosa: A Mad Max saga ” neither ” The Garfield Movie » could save the Memorial Day weekend, which is heading towards its lowest level in two decades.
” Angry“, the Mad Max prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, took the top spot for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday weekend with $25.6 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Warner Bros. waits Monday to release its four-day estimates.
The family-friendly animated “The Garfield Movie” was the other big release this weekend from Columbia Pictures and Sony's Alcon Entertainment. It claims the top spot for the four-day holiday weekend with an estimated $31.9 million in ticket sales through Memorial Day. Sony estimates three-day profits at $24.8 million.
Aside from Memorial Day in 2020, when movie theaters were closed due to COVID-19, these are the lowest-earning No. 1 films in 29 years, as “Casper” earned $22.5 million (no adjusted for inflation) during its first four days in 1995. Big earners are more typical for the holiday weekend, which saw ten films take home $100 million, led by “Top Gun: Maverick’s” launches record $160 million in 2022. Last year, the live-action “The Little Mermaid” joined the group with a debut gross of $118 million. The public was even more numerous during the pandemic weekend in 2021 for “A Quiet Place Part II,” which grossed more than $57 million.
“It was a pretty slow memorial weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “Some things didn't happen that created this situation: we didn't have a favorable wind going into summer. We started the summer without a Marvel movie. In a way, we've been catching up all year.
“Furiosa” was not expected to join the $100 million opening club, which Warner Bros. aired on 3,804 screens in the United States and Canada. But it was expected to perform slightly better, in the range of $40 million, in its first four days. That would have been more in line with its predecessor, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which opened to $45.4 million in May 2015. “Fury Road,” starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, went on to gross nearly 380 million dollars worldwide.
This new origin story in which Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Theron's character also had a lot going for it, including strong critiques of the The Cannes Film Festival has just ended (it has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a splashy international press tour with plenty of buzzy first looks from Taylor-Joy. Internationally, it grossed $33.3 million, representing a worldwide debut of $58.9 million. With a reported production budget of $168 million, not including marketing and promotion, “Furiosa” has a long road to profitability.
“The Garfield Movie,” meanwhile, had a more modest budget, at $60 million, and is considered a strong launch for the franchise. It has already opened internationally and has grossed over $66 million to date. Its domestic launch far exceeded the opening weekends of previous attempts at Garfield films.
Chris Pratt plays the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating orange cat in the film, which received scathing reviews from critics (it has a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes). Meanwhile, audiences gave “Furiosa” and “The Garfield Movie” a B+ CinemaScore and 4.5 out of 5 stars on PostTrak.
In its second weekend, John Krasinski's “IF” dropped 53 percent, adding $16.1 million through Sunday and $20.7 million through Monday, bringing its domestic total to $63.3 million. Worldwide, it exceeded $100 million. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” now in its third weekend, added $13.4 million through Sunday, bringing its worldwide total to $294.8 million, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.
All this adds up to a summer movie season not only will it fall short of the normal $4 billion, but it may even struggle to reach $3 billion. Earlier this week, trade industry The Hollywood Reporter asked, “ what happened to opening $100 million? » Notably, 2024 hasn't had one yet. The biggest of the year was “Dune: Part Two,” which opened to $82.5 million and went on to earn over $711 million worldwide.
“Cinema begets cinema,” Derarabedian said. “Every studio encourages every other studio to achieve great success.”
The lack of a recent runaway success only puts more pressure on upcoming films to pick up the slack. Always on my way are a host of potential blockbusters like Paramount's “A Quiet Place: Day One” (June 27), Universal's “Despicable Me 4″ (July 3) and ” Twists » (July 19) and two Disney heavyweights: “Inside Out 2” (June 14) and “ Deadpool and Wolverine » (July 26).
“It’s not over yet,” Dergarabedian said. “There are a lot of great films on the way. The summer heat is here to make sure June and July movies really hit the mark.
Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”, $25.6 million.
2. “The Garfield Movie,” $24.8 million.
3. “SI”, $16.1 million.
4. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” $13.4 million.
5. “The Fall Guy,” $5.9 million.
6. “The Strangers: Chapter 1,” $5.6 million.
7. “Sight,” $2.7 million.
8. “Challengers,” $1.4 million.
9. “Babies,” $1.1 million.
10. “Back to Black,” $1.1 million.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/2024/05/26/furiosa-garfield-lead-slowest-memorial-day-box-office-in-decades/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Furiosa and Garfield lead slowest Memorial Day box office in decades
- Filip Planinsek becomes Alabama's first NCAA tennis champion
- The G-Men get a ticket to the NCAA in walk-off mode
- The fall of the building in Mallorca: two dead and at least 12 injured, the emergency services say BBC News
- Jokowi launches GovTech Indonesia at the palace today
- The worst day of commemoration in 30 years
- Football legend Mike Cotten has passed away
- Bella Hadid wore a backless asymmetrical dress in Cannes
- The 'General Hospital' actor was 37
- Musk's xAI aims to launch a supercomputer by 2025
- Brutal heat hits India, King of Bollywood suffers heat stroke
- Hatters defeat Owls to win the 2024 ASUN Baseball Championship