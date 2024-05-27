Entertainment
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor, 37, shot dead in downtown Los Angeles
General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in Los Angeles early Saturday morning while confronting a trio of masked thieves who tried to steal an expensive part from his car.
Wactor, 37, was fatally shot when he and a co-worker saw three suspects allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car around 3:30 a.m. downtown. TMZ reportedciting Wactor's mother and police.
The grieving mother, Scarlett Wactor, said authorities told her that even though her son did not put up a fight, the suspects still shot him and then fled in a vehicle, according to The media.
Her too told KABC that, as he walked from his job at a rooftop bar to his car, he initially thought it was being towed and tried to talk to one of the thieves. The robber, who was wearing a mask, looked up and shot her, she added.
A police source also confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Wactor confronted the suspects before being shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
No suspects were arrested as of Sunday afternoon.
Wactor is best known for playing Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the long-running soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022, according to his IMDb profile. He was later written from the series.
He also appeared in the supernatural drama series Siberia, the drama Army Wives, and an episode of Criminal Minds.
“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactors. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day,” the ABC show wrote about.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Wactor's fellow actors on the soap also took to social media to express their shock and grief at his violent death.
Jon Lindstrom said he felt sick to his stomach at the news.
Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble and always thinking of others. Lindstrom tweeted. A talented young man who just wanted to share that talent with the world.
I wish I had enough love to fill the void his loved ones must be feeling right now, but I know it's impossible. We will miss Johnny on this plane. For a long time to come.
Nancy Lee Grahn called the shooting tragic, infuriating and heartbreaking.
What a lovely man Johnny was, she tweeted.
Scarlett Wactor told TMZ she will remember her son as a loving young man. Wactor leaves behind his mother and two younger brothers, the outlet reported.
Wactor spoke about his passion for climbing and acting on his Instagram pagewhich is now flooded with messages of condolences.
Thefts of catalytic converters, which can be resold on the black market for more than $1,000, have increased across the country in recent years. These are vehicle exhaust devices that transform toxic gases into safer emissions, but contain precious metals.
