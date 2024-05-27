Chris Hemsworth honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star





Elsa Pataky couldn't be more proud of her husband, Chris Hemsworth, who earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 47-year-old Spanish actress shared an emotional moment on Instagram, expressing her admiration for Hemsworth's achievements. Pataky posted a photo from the event and wrote: “We are so proud of you my love @chrishemsworth. Your words meant everything to me. Congratulations on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Sasha Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth seen during the ceremony honoring Chris Hemsworth with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) Article continues after this announcement Advertisement The celebration saw Hemsworth beaming alongside his twin sons Sasha and Tristan, daughter India Rose, 12, and wife Elsa. The couple, who married in 2010 over the Christmas holidays, now reside in a luxurious $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near Byron Bay, after moving to Australia from Los Angeles nine years ago. In a candid interview with Hola! magazine, Elsa revealed their secret to a happy marriage: laughter. She praised Chris for his ability to diffuse any argument with humor, saying: “We like to do the same things and Chris has a great sense of humor. He knows how to make things easier. » The Hollywood Walk of Fame, an iconic sidewalk in Los Angeles, features stars commemorating celebrities' contributions to the entertainment industry. Chris Hemsworth joins the ranks of other famous Australian actors like Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett. In a humorous twist, Hemsworth admitted to Variety that he once mistook an event at the TCL Chinese Theater for receiving a star. He joked: “I thought it was the Walk of Fame!” So when we did it, I was like, “Oh cool, I'm going to get a star.” But someone said to me, “No, that’s not it. » Robert Downey Jr., Hemsworth's co-star and friend, gave a speech that was both heartfelt and humorous. He remembers reaching out to their Avengers colleagues to find words to describe Hemsworth. Jeremy Renner called him “absurd, incredibly amazing,” Scarlett Johansson called him a “sensitive woman and leader,” and Mark Ruffalo affectionately called him a “work friend.” Chris Evans, with his characteristic wit, called Hemsworth “the second best Chris.” Article continues after this announcement Advertisement Downey added: “Beyond the cloak and hammer lies an infectious Australian charm. You are a remarkable human being and a legend. You keep us, the people of Hollywood, on our toes because you are simply the real deal. Hemsworth, reflecting on his new honor, said: “Like most people, I would drive by and think, 'Maybe someday!' To be honest, it’s still a bit of a dream. The event was a star-studded affair, with Hemsworth's family, friends and fellow actors celebrating his incredible achievements in the film industry.

