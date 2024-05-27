Entertainment
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles
Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his work on the daytime drama “General Hospital,” was fatally shot while interrupting a crime in Los Angeles, according to his family and police.
Wactor's death in the incident was confirmed by his mother, Scarlett Wactor. He was 37 years old.
She described her son as a light in a dark room.
There's a huge hole in each of us, and there's no way to fix it, she said.
His agent, David Shaul, said in a statement to Variety that the actor was a dedicated worker and an exemplary person.
Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head high and continued to strive to give his best, Shaul said. After over a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts.
Los Angeles police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, but have offered an account of the incident.
Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, the victim encountered three people removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street in the southwest corner of downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD said.
One of the three opened fire, hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead, police said.
Scarlett Wactor said by phone from South Carolina that her son was a bartender at a nearby rooftop restaurant, helped with a “deep clean” after last call and walked to his car in the street with three other colleagues.
Two of the co-workers stopped in a different direction to return to their vehicles, leaving Johnny Wactor and a co-worker, she said. They came upon his car, which had been raised, and he thought it was towed because he parked on the street, in an unknown location, knowing he would be working later than usual, she explained.
He stood in front of his colleague and asked someone on the ground next to his vehicle if it was being towed. The person then shot her, she said.
The other two people described by police were in a waiting vehicle, she said.
Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Johnny Wactor wanted to act since he was in elementary school, Scarlett Wactor said. After attending Rollings Middle School of the Arts in South Carolina and moving to Hollywood, he stayed in touch with his acting teacher, she said.
He continued his craft by taking or auditing acting classes when he could. And he loved to climb when the weather permitted, she said.
The industry was not a joy ride, and at one point Scarlett Wactor said, “I thought he was almost going to starve to death there.”
He made his television debut on Lifetimes West Wives and eventually appeared in 164 episodes of General Hospital, in which he played Bonnie Borroughs Gladys Corbin's son Brando, according to IMDB.
He also appeared on television's Westworld and as a voice in the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to the database.
Scarlett Wactor said her work as an actress could help her cope with her loss.
“I think when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he's doing this in heaven and enjoying it,” she said.
No arrests were made in the shooting.
The crime occurred just steps from Crypto Arena, where the Lakers play home games.
Catalyst thieves are targeting emissions components for their valuable precious and industrial metals, platinum, palladium and rhodium, the price of which skyrocketed in the years before and during the pandemic.
Nationwide thefts peaked in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. A wave of state legislation, from California to Rhode Island, has attempted to make it difficult to buy and sell stolen catalytic converters and the metals they contain.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/tv/johnny-wactor-general-hospital-actor-fatally-shot-l-rcna154138
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi says rice imports represent less than 5% of total national needs. Is it true?
- 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles
- QPCC wins Premier League Table Tennis title
- Béatrice Borromée displays a glamorous figure in a houndstooth dress at the Monaco Grand Prix with her husband Pierre Casiraghi
- Rajesh Gopinathan joins NSE board
- Japan's university reforms offer valuable lessons – Opinion
- Putin arrives in Uzbekistan on the third trip abroad of his new term
- What Diddy's Downfall Says About #MeToo's Legacy
- Olmert: “Gaza is Palestinian and must be governed by Palestinians”
- Rishi Sunak's summer election gamble is already backfiring for Tory leader | Andrew Rawnsley
- Chris Hemsworth honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
- The Czech Republic shutout Switzerland 2-0 and became hockey world champions