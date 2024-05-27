'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his work on the daytime drama “General Hospital,” was fatally shot while interrupting a crime in Los Angeles, according to his family and police.

Wactor's death in the incident was confirmed by his mother, Scarlett Wactor. He was 37 years old.

She described her son as a light in a dark room.

There's a huge hole in each of us, and there's no way to fix it, she said.

His agent, David Shaul, said in a statement to Variety that the actor was a dedicated worker and an exemplary person.

Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head high and continued to strive to give his best, Shaul said. After over a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts.

Actor Johnny Wactor in Old City Philadelphia in October. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Los Angeles police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, but have offered an account of the incident.

Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, the victim encountered three people removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street in the southwest corner of downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD said.

One of the three opened fire, hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead, police said.

Scarlett Wactor said by phone from South Carolina that her son was a bartender at a nearby rooftop restaurant, helped with a “deep clean” after last call and walked to his car in the street with three other colleagues.

Two of the co-workers stopped in a different direction to return to their vehicles, leaving Johnny Wactor and a co-worker, she said. They came upon his car, which had been raised, and he thought it was towed because he parked on the street, in an unknown location, knowing he would be working later than usual, she explained.

He stood in front of his colleague and asked someone on the ground next to his vehicle if it was being towed. The person then shot her, she said.

The other two people described by police were in a waiting vehicle, she said.

Johnny Wactor, left, with his mother, Scarlett, and brothers Grant and Lance, at Scarlett Wactor's surprise 60th birthday party in January, the last time she saw him. Scarlett Wactor / Courtesy

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Johnny Wactor wanted to act since he was in elementary school, Scarlett Wactor said. After attending Rollings Middle School of the Arts in South Carolina and moving to Hollywood, he stayed in touch with his acting teacher, she said.

He continued his craft by taking or auditing acting classes when he could. And he loved to climb when the weather permitted, she said.

The industry was not a joy ride, and at one point Scarlett Wactor said, “I thought he was almost going to starve to death there.”

He made his television debut on Lifetimes West Wives and eventually appeared in 164 episodes of General Hospital, in which he played Bonnie Borroughs Gladys Corbin's son Brando, according to IMDB.

He also appeared on television's Westworld and as a voice in the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to the database.

Scarlett Wactor said her work as an actress could help her cope with her loss.

“I think when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he's doing this in heaven and enjoying it,” she said.

No arrests were made in the shooting.

The crime occurred just steps from Crypto Arena, where the Lakers play home games.

Catalyst thieves are targeting emissions components for their valuable precious and industrial metals, platinum, palladium and rhodium, the price of which skyrocketed in the years before and during the pandemic.

Nationwide thefts peaked in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. A wave of state legislation, from California to Rhode Island, has attempted to make it difficult to buy and sell stolen catalytic converters and the metals they contain.