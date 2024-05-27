Entertainment
Diddy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Will Stay Despite Trouble
Despite Diddy's growing legal troubles, the embattled Hollywood Walk of Fame star is reportedly staying put.
TMZ reported On Saturday, May 25, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the committee was unable to make the necessary changes to remove the Bad Boy founders' star.
The story explains that the Chamber is able to name star recipients, make and install stars with city approval, and conduct the Walk of Fame installation ceremony, but it does not has no power to remove them.
Despite entrepreneurs' growing problems with the law, he appears to remain defiant.
Earlier this week, the Ill Be Missing You rapper reportedly told at least one close friend that there was a larger agenda surrounding the release of then-girlfriend Cassie's viral assault video, Magi, dating from 2016.
A source close to Diddy saidThe New York Post that the embattled mogul was furious at the release of the videos and insisted they only told half the story.
He is furious, the source told the outlet. Especially about the video. He insists it doesn't tell the whole story of what happened. Not that he's excusing it, but he's saying it's a selected video.
It is his position that there was a purpose in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his main concern is the searches at his home; Cassie's video is just a distraction.
The sources' claim was supported by the fact that Diddy's pinned tweet is a statement from December 2023 that says his accusers, including Cassie presumably, are individuals looking for a quick paycheck while insisting that he didn't do any of the horrible things alleged.
Also earlier this week, Diddy was accused of forcing a woman to have sex with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in a new rape trial.
Alleged victim April Lampros claimed in a complaint filed in New York on Thursday (May 23) that the Bad Boy boss sexually assaulted her four times, including once with Porter after she was forced to take sex. ecstasy.
Lampros, who first met Diddy in 1994 when she was a fashion student, also claims the mogul recorded them having sex without her knowledge or permission and later showed the video to others.
She is officially suing Diddy for battery, sexual assault, emotional distress and gender-based violence.
Lampros alleged that the record executive first sexually assaulted her in 1995 and that he pressured her to drink alcohol, which made her uncomfortable.
The suit claimed that Lampros later passed out in a hotel room and was raped by Diddy.
Several months after the incident, Lampros says Puffy sent her numerous gifts and she agreed to meet with him to discuss business opportunities.
She alleged another assault occurred later that year in a parking lot. Lampros claimed Diddy forced her onto her knees and performed oral sex on her.
When she tried to distance herself after the incident, Lampros claims Diddy threatened to physically harm her and blacklist her from the fashion industry.
The lawsuit claimed a third incident occurred in 1996, in which Lampros was forced to have sex with Kim Porter, who had three children with Diddy before her death in 2018 due to pneumonia .
