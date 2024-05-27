Chris Pratt reveals how he spent his first Hollywood salary





Chris Pratt lived in a van on Maui before becoming famous in Hollywood Marvel star Chris Pratt remembers how quickly he spent his first movie salary after living in a van on Maui. Appearing on SiruisXMs Swing in the morning, Pratt said: The first paycheck I got, I was like, Are you serious? I mean, you know, I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got, I remember, was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000 and I said to myself: I'll never wait [tables] Again. About two months later, I asked myself: where did that money go? he added. I went back to Maui, I went to Australia, I traveled the world. It was just a crazy amount of money to me. I could never have imagined earning so much money and it happened very quickly. I didn't know what to do with the money, he remarked. It was like if it comes in, I'll spend it, you know what I mean? It took me a long time to stop and say, “All right, I need to get careful about this.” THE guardians of the galaxy The star added: I have to think, what am I going to do? How am I going to get to the point where, if I stop working one day, everything will be okay, my family will be okay? If I pay for my lifestyle by playing, it's a success, he said. It's been like this for over 20 years now. For Pratt, some of his moments ultimately worked out, including his hometown friends seeing him in a commercial and buying his mother a house. “That’s when I felt like I’d made it,” he says.

