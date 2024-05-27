



Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan revealed the most 'kanjoo' person in the industry during her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside actor Anil Kapoor. When host Kapil Sharma asked who was more thrifty between her and Kapoor, Khan claimed that both were generous. Khan then playfully laid out who she considers the most “kanjoos” of Bollywood. Live on air, she called the person in question and asked him for 500 rupees. “There’s only one person,” Khan said, “Chunky Panday.” I swear!” After contacting Panday, Khan put him on speakerphone and asked, “Chunky, listen, I need 500 rupees.” Adding to the moment of levity was Panday's response, who humorously responded: “Who do you want to talk to?” Frugality is a valuable trait, but when it becomes an obsession with saving and a refusal to spend, it can cross the line into greed. This behavior, also known as greed, can have a significant negative impact on a person's life, according to Nishtha Khurana, consulting psychologist and Pune city lead for Lissun, a mental health startup. What are the reasons for being “kanjoos”? Fear and scarcity: One of the main reasons for greed is past financial difficulties. People who have gone through tough economic times may develop a deep-seated fear of scarcity. Even after these difficult times have passed, anxiety and worry may linger, causing them to excessively hold on to their money. Anxiety and negative thoughts: Greed can also come from anxieties that are not necessarily rooted in reality. Even financially well-off people may exhibit this behavior due to excessive worry about possible financial instability. Negative thought patterns regarding money can lead to a constant state of stress and a reluctance to spend, even when it is reasonable. How greed isolates and hinders A person's miserly tendencies can have a significant impact on their personal and professional life. Their inability to experience or participate in shared experiences can create a negative perception among friends and family, according to Khurana. This social isolation can worsen reduce their well-being. Professionally, opportunities for growth and success may be limited due to an unwillingness to invest in oneself or participate in networking activities. Nature versus nurture: is there a miserly gene? A 2010 study suggests a possible genetic component to greed. Researchers found that one in four people could carry a gene linked to financial difficulties, making them less likely to donate to charity or spend freely. However, Khurana emphasized that environmental influences and life events often play a larger role. Greed can also be a learned behavior, she pointed out. Someone who watched their family struggle financially during their upbringing might develop an inherent fear of running out of money. This can lead to a constant state of anxiety and hinder their ability to spend comfortably. The key to overcoming greed is helping individuals understand the difference between responsible frugality and unhealthy greed. Khurana suggests focusing on building self-esteem and self-esteem to create a more positive outlook on money and generosity.

