Glen Powell explains why he feared ruining 'hidden numbers'





Glen Powell explains why he feared he ruined the 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hidden characters. The actor, who plays astronaut John Glenn in the film, recently made an appearance on the show Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast where he remembers his first time watching a rough cut of the historical drama. “It comes to mind,” Powell explained. “People forget that when you watch the rough cut of a film, it's probably like watching a sequence of yourself that you have to edit. So you sit there and you're like, “I hate myself.” » He continued: “I remember watching [Hidden Figures] for the first time on the Fox lot – and that was before all the effects were finished, the music was in [and] the sound design – and I literally walked out of the movie and threw up in the bushes. THE Anyone but you The star noted that he really thought he “ruined” the Theodore Melfi-directed film starring Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Janelle Monáe. “I was like, 'All these women gave great performances,' and it's like the legacy of these women. I was like, 'I literally ruined this movie,'” Powell said. “It feels like the most atrocious thing you can do as an actor is be terrible in a movie about real people who need a real story.” However, once he saw the final cut of Hidden characters with all the other elements added, the Hitman The actor's opinion has changed. “Once the music is there, it starts to get a little polished,” he said. “We all want to be good…and no one wants to be the weak point in a movie, especially when it comes to real-life stories.” Earlier this week, for The Hollywood ReporterIn 's latest cover story, Powell opened up about his trip to Hollywood and why he's now leaving to return to his native Texas to be closer to family. “This is the funniest part of this moment,” said the Top Gun: Maverick said the actor. “I worked really hard for a long time, putting things together and just trying to get them in shape enough that people wouldn't care. Then you get to a place where people are like, “Yeah, let's do it,” and all of a sudden you're playing musical chairs with yourself. You're like 'Wait, do I sit in all these chairs right away?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/glen-powell-worried-he-ruined-hidden-figures-1235909341/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos