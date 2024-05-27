Cannes 2024: moments when India shone at this year's film festival | Bollywood





The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been an eventful one for India, with Indian cinema crossing borders and story-telling on the global stage, making this year's edition truly memorable. From Payal Kapadia who added glory to the festival to Anasuya Sengupta who opened a new chapter in the history of Indian actors, India shone brightly at the 77th Film Gala. (Also read: Indian cinema had a watershed moment at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Is the industry watching?) All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia won the Grand Prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film festival, which concluded on May 25, was filled with a myriad of Indian flavors. We take a look at some of the moments that made India proud. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Payal Kapadia wins the Grand Prix Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by winning the Grand Prix for her directorial debut, All We Imagine As Light. She is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix. The film won the festival's second most prestigious prize after the Palme d'Or. In fact, her film was the first Indian film in 30 years and the first by an Indian female director to be shown in the main competition. Anasuya Sengupta wins Best Actress award Actor Anasuya Sengupta opened a new chapter in Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the film festival. She won the Un Certain Regard award for her role in The Shameless, directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov. It tells the story of a woman who escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman to death. Bharat Parva celebration arrives in Cannes Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju hosted the first ever Bharat Parva, a celebration of Indian culture, cuisine, crafts and cinema. The event was organized by the NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The Manthan of Shyam Benegal is restored The restored version of Shyam Benegal's seminal film Manthan, starring late actor Smita Patil, made a magnificent return to the limelight with its screening at the Cannes Film Festival. The restored version of the 1976 film, inspired by Dr. Verghese Kurien's revolutionary dairy cooperative movement that transformed India into one of the world's largest milk producers, was featured in the Cannes Classics segment. The film received a five-minute standing ovation after the premiere. Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar and Verghese Kurien's daughter Nirmala Kurien attended the event at the festival. Santosh Sivan receives the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens Prize National award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan became the first Asian to receive the Pierre Angnieux Tribute Award at the film festival. This honor was awarded to him in recognition of his “career and the exceptional quality of his work”. He received the award from actor Preity Zinta. FTII student film wins grand prize During the festival, Tournesols was the first to know, the film made by students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), won the La Cinef prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Chidananda S Naik, the film is based on a Kannada folk tale about an old woman who steals a rooster. Following his action, the son stops to progress through the village. For its part, the animated film Bunnyhood was in competition in the La Cinef section and won third place. Bunnnyhood is directed by Mansi Maheshwari.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/cannes-2024-times-when-india-shone-bright-at-the-film-festival-this-year-101716725266494.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos