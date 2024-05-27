Former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead by thieves who stole his car | Ents & Arts News





Former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed by thieves who tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Saturday in the city center. Angels (11 a.m. Saturday UK time) when Wactor approached three men near his car, police said. One of the three opened fire and Wactor, 37, later died in hospital. The suspects fled and no arrests were made. The actor had just left a nearby rooftop bar, said his mother, Scarlett Wactor. When he saw the three people near his car, he thought it was being towed because he had parked it on the street in an unknown location, she told US partner network NBC News from Sky News. Wactor's agent, David Shaul, said the actor was “a true moral example to all who knew him.” “Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best,” Mr Shaul said in a statement on Sunday. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.” Learn more:

Bruce Springsteen cancels shows due to 'vocal issues'

The songwriter behind Disney films, including Mary Poppins, has died Wactor played Brando Corbin on the long-running soap opera General Hospital – first airing in 1963 – from 2020 to 2022.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here He has also appeared in various films and television series, including Station 19, NCIS, Westworld, and the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard. Scarlett Wactor said her son's acting work could help him cope with his loss. “I think when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he's doing this in heaven and enjoying it,” she said. NBC News reports that thieves are targeting catalytic converters for their precious metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/former-general-hospital-actor-johnny-wactor-shot-dead-by-thieves-stealing-from-his-car-13143727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos