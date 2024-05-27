“It was starting to seem like just a job.”





Dylan Minnette has opened up about taking a break from acting to pursue his passion for music with his band Wallows. In a new interview, the 13 reasons why The actor explains why he took a temporary break from acting and if he plans to ever return. “I was lucky enough to succeed [acting]” Minnette said on the Zach Blood Show. “I was on 13 reasons why and it was really popular and it definitely peaked what I had as an actor. But it also started to feel like a bit of work. I was in a very lucky position, it was still fun for me, still very inspiring, but then it just started to feel like just work. Minnette said her band and music was another passion of hers and that as a group they dreamed of going “as far as possible”. “I feel like I'm in a position now where I can do this for a while and go as far as I can,” he continued. “The only way to do this is to dedicate 100% of my time and energy to it, take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously.” Minnette says pursuing her passion for music is “what feels natural and inspiring.” The multi-faceted star says he is enjoying his time and thinks about returning to acting from time to time. In fact, Minnette says he was telling his team he was ready to perform again, but it turned out “that delay was the actor's strike.” Taking a break from acting, Minnette says he is “starting to have more inspiration” and “something to give artistically and creatively in other areas.” “I feel like I have something to give, and that's probably acting…I feel like I'm starting to feel inspired to do that again,” he added . “At some point, when we've fulfilled our duties at Wallows and we're all ready to take a break as a group, that's when I'll have the perfect inspiration to do something. “ After starring in the Netflix series 13 reasons whyMinnette starred in the 2022s Shout and the Hulu miniseries The dropout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/05/13-reasons-why-dylan-minnette-quit-acting-1235941640/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

